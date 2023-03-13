The 95th annual Oscar Awards left a lot of cloth to cut. The event was broadcast for Latin America on the channels TNT y HBO. The attraction for this region and mainly for our country was the fact of seeing if Argentina, 1985 could win the statuette for “Best International Film”, something that ultimately did not happen.

For its part, another of the categories that generated the most expectation is that of Best Leading Actor. With Brendan Fraser as a favorite for his moving portrayal of a reclusive, morbidly obese professor of literature in The whale closely followed by Austin Butler, who with his biographical personification of Elvis on the self-titled tape he garnered widespread acclaim.

OSCARS 2023: ALL THE WINNERS

Without taking into account the honorary and humanitarian awards, 23 different categories were put into play.

Best animated film: pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro.

by Guillermo del Toro. Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan for Everything everywhere at the same time.

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything everywhere at the same time.

Best Documentary: Navalny de Daniel Roher.

de Daniel Roher. Best fiction short film – live action: an irish goodbye de Tom Berkeley y Ross White.

de Tom Berkeley y Ross White. Best Cinematography: James Friend of No news at the front.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Adrien Morot and Judy Chin from The whale.

Best Costume Design: Ruth Carter of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Best international film: No news at the front by Edward Berger.

by Edward Berger. Best documentary short film: our baby elephant de Kartiki Gonsalves.

de Kartiki Gonsalves. Best fiction short film – animation: The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse de Charlie Mackesy y Peter Baynton.

de Charlie Mackesy y Peter Baynton. Best Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper for No news at the front.

Best Original Score: Volker Beltermann for No news at the front.

Best Visual Effects: Joel Letteri, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett and Richard Baheman for Avatar 2: the path of water.

Best Original Screenplay: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything everywhere at the same time.

Best Adapted Screenplay: Sarah Polley for They speak .

. Sound: Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor for Top Gun: Maverick.

Original song: Naatu Naatu of RRR (Música de MM Keeravaani y letra de Chandrabose).

of Mounting : Paul Rogers by Everything everywhere at the same time.

Paul Rogers by Best Director: Dan Kwan y Daniel Scheinert de Everything everywhere at the same time.

Dan Kwan y Daniel Scheinert de Best Leading Actor: Brendan Fraser by The whale.

Brendan Fraser by Best Leading Actress: Michelle Yeoh for Everything everywhere at the same time.

Best film: Everything everywhere at the same time de Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.