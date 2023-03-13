Listen to the audio version of the article

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” by Daniels is the best film of the year. In a very uninspiring evening, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert triumphed with as many as 7 statuettes, all of them weighty, including Best Actress, Michelle Yeoh; and again the Oscar for best director as well as that for best original screenplay. The film also won the statuettes for Best Supporting Actor, Ke Huy Quan, and Best Supporting Actress, a very emotional Jamie Lee Curtis (daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh), who dedicated it to the “plural” to all of his family and colleagues, and that for editing to Paul Rogers. Needless to say, the missed awards to “The Fabelmans” and Cate Blanchett (“Tar”) have left a bad taste in the mouth, as we explain in the critique piece.

The Oscar for Best Actor was won by Brendan Fraser for “The Whale” by Darren Aronofsky.

The Oscar for best international film was won by “All Quiet on the Western Front” by German director Edward Berger. The German film, which won 4 statuettes, was also awarded for best production design, awarded to Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper, for best cinematography to James Friend, and for best soundtrack to Volker Bertelmann.

“Navalny”

The most exciting Oscar of the evening, the one for best documentary, was won by “Navalny” directed by Daniel Roher. The wife of the Russian opponent, still in prison, also collected the award.

The award for best adapted screenplay went to Sarah Polley for “Women Talking”.