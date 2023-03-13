Home Entertainment Oscar: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the best picture. Spielberg with empty hands
Entertainment

Oscar: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the best picture. Spielberg with empty hands

by admin
Oscar: “Everything Everywhere All at Once” is the best picture. Spielberg with empty hands

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” by Daniels is the best film of the year. In a very uninspiring evening, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert triumphed with as many as 7 statuettes, all of them weighty, including Best Actress, Michelle Yeoh; and again the Oscar for best director as well as that for best original screenplay. The film also won the statuettes for Best Supporting Actor, Ke Huy Quan, and Best Supporting Actress, a very emotional Jamie Lee Curtis (daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh), who dedicated it to the “plural” to all of his family and colleagues, and that for editing to Paul Rogers. Needless to say, the missed awards to “The Fabelmans” and Cate Blanchett (“Tar”) have left a bad taste in the mouth, as we explain in the critique piece.

The Oscar for Best Actor was won by Brendan Fraser for “The Whale” by Darren Aronofsky.

The Oscar for best international film was won by “All Quiet on the Western Front” by German director Edward Berger. The German film, which won 4 statuettes, was also awarded for best production design, awarded to Christian M. Goldbeck and Ernestine Hipper, for best cinematography to James Friend, and for best soundtrack to Volker Bertelmann.

“Navalny”

The most exciting Oscar of the evening, the one for best documentary, was won by “Navalny” directed by Daniel Roher. The wife of the Russian opponent, still in prison, also collected the award.

Find out more

The award for best adapted screenplay went to Sarah Polley for “Women Talking”.

You may also like

Oscar: lost battle for “Argentina, 1985” and glory...

Looking back at the “Dark Glory” poster, goosebumps...

Alberto Fernández celebrated the triumph of María Emilia...

“Dark Glory 2” is here! Is it ritualistic...

Analysis of the elections in Roca A short...

Vans joins hands with Project Singularity ® to...

Barrio Parque on a winning streak: won in...

The heroine of the Black Mermaid has been...

“Argentina, 1985” could not with the German film...

Who is the Bariloche teacher who died of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy