Oscar Herrera Ahuad, confident: “We hope to continue with the policy carried out these years”

This Sunday, as in Jujuy and La Rioja, the citizens of the missions will choose who will be the next governor of the province in a day that has rain as the protagonist. Are some 977.666 missionaries empowered to vote and choose Oscar Herrera Ahuad’s successor among five candidates.

In turn, together with the formula that will occupy the provincial Executive power, also 20 of the 40 seats will be renewed They are part of the unicameral legislature. The electoral operation set up for said votes has 457 voting centers distributed throughout the province.

Jujuy, Misiones and La Rioja go to the polls with the ruling party as favorites

Minutes before 10 in the morning, the current governor of Misiones cast his vote, Oscar Herrera Ahuadin School No. 893 Mother Teresa of Calcutta in the San Isidro de Posadas neighborhood. He himself was optimistic about the results of the provincial election and insisted that citizens come to vote despite the rain.

“I think that the missionary, despite the weather conditions, is going to go out and vote. Today the missionary has the possibility of electing his governor, lieutenant governor, deputies, mayors, councilors and he will exercise the power of voting to define his authorities,” the provincial president said in dialogue with the press.

In turn, Herrera Ahuad, maintained that throughout the day will continue touring the province from north to south, “visiting and seeing that everything develops normally and calmly to wait for the closure at 6:00 p.m.”.

“It has been a campaign of great respect. I think that what attracts many people’s attention has become common in the province. The previous elections ran along those lanes of respect and proposals, that is also done with respect to the community and to society, which respects politics,” said the missionary governor.

He also stressed that in the province “there is a very mature policy and there is a missionary society that demands that politics have that maturity in coexistence”.

“One always has expectations, based above all on the managementno. We hope that this is not the exception and that Misiones continues to support the policy that we have been carrying out in these years,” he later concluded regarding the verdict of the polls that will be known this Sunday night.

Candidates for Governor of Misiones

With regard to the candidates for governor of Misiones, one of the main candidates is the official Hugo Passalacqua, who aspires to keep power in the hands of the Frente Renovador de la Concordia after the management of Herrera Ahuad.

Meanwhile, on behalf of Together for Change, the radical Martin Arjol and on behalf of the Fuerza de Todos Front, in which the missionary Kirchnerism and the Agrarian and Social Party conclude, the candidate Isaac Language.

With regard to the workers’ party, the formula is headed by the environmental referent and the piquetero movement in Posadas, Virginia Villanueva. For its part, the liberal Integration and Militancy party was left out of the competition after Javier Milei’s candidate, Nymph Alvarenga, drop his candidacy.

