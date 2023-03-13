It could not be. The quasi-soccer illusion that had been awakened around Argentina, 1985 was shattered when Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas announced last night that the Oscar for Best International Film was left for No news at the front. Germany champion.

The triumphant path of the film directed by Santiago Miter and starring Ricardo Darín and Peter Lanzani collided with the anti-war story directed by Edward Berger. Netflix won that battle over Amazon Prime Video.

For many, the 95th Academy Awards lost interest immediately after that. However, of course there was much more.

Kimmel, gran conductor

Before, at 21 o’clock, the largest celebration of industrial cinema in the world had begun. A party that not in vain was established almost as a synonym of glamor and as a glimpse of the world of stars in its most radiant facet.

Jimmy Kimmel, forceful and acid but without losing the kindness of a good host, gave the initial kick by appearing entangled in a parachute, after an edition of Top Gun Maverick which showed him as a pilot in trouble.

Jokes about Spielberg and his kind of autobiography, references to Ke Huy Quan (the actor who was in Los Goonies and now he resurfaced for his role in Everything everywhere at the same time), a praise to the legendary composer John Williams who was nominated again at the age of 91 and a strong “spicy” to Babylon due to the millionaire failure that was at the box office, were some of the jokes that the driver shot as a burst at the opening.

Just then came a reference from him to last year’s scandal: Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock.

First, Kimmel said that if something similar happens, the public will be able to do what they did last year, “I mean, nothing.” People laughed, but irony mixed with truth reverberated through the Dolby Theatre.

The climax came when Kimmel explained that the slap will not happen again because if anyone dared to go on stage he would bring some of his friends to defend him. “If who comes here to say something, maybe they will get what they deserve. If you want to joke around and come here, it won’t be easy. They will have to go through a couple of my friends first, ”he warned, to name some of the actors and actresses whose characters are strong and brave like Andrew Garfield for Spiderman and Michael B. Jordan for Creedand even Guillermo del Toro, whom he said is “his personal friend” who will take care of him if something happens.

The American dream

Ke Huy Quan delivered the first truly emotional moment of the night. The actor who had tasted fame as a child with his hit in Los Goonies e Indiana Jones and the last crusade He then went through 20 years of ostracism in the big leagues of cinema.

Now, unexpectedly, he returned in full with Everything everywhere at the same time. In his thank you speech after winning Best Supporting Actor, he remembered his mother’s enormous effort to move to the United States with him and his brother, and through tears he did not hesitate to say that he, raising the statuette, was the realization of the American dream. . In fact, he recalled his boat trip and his year-long stay in a refugee camp before he became an actor.

Immediately afterwards, there was another great thank-you speech, given by Jamie Lee Curtis, who at 64 years old and with a 45-year career at the highest level, was only now able to win his first statuette. She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, thanks to her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre also in Everything everywhere at the same time. His genuine emotion brought the entire Dolby Theater to its feet.

In cinematography (which arrived two categories before Best International Film) the German “cuckoo” began to grow, because No news at the front took the item. And then he continued adding statuettes, such as Best Production Design and Best Original Soundtrack.

In makeup he won The whalefor the incredible characterization they did of Brendan Fraser.

Music

The ceremony, as always, struggled to maintain dynamism. In this sense, the fragments with the songs nominated for Best Song added a lot, with the outstanding performance of Lady Gaga in raw version (ripped jeans, basic shirt and zero makeup) for her song from Top Gun: Maverick.

At the other end, with a great production, Rhianna also shone with her song for Wakanda: Forever. The award in this category would end up going to Born Bornthe picturesque Hindu song of RRR.

Another outstanding musical moment was the one that Lenny Kravitz starred in the In Memoriam segment, interpreting Calling all angelswhile the names of the personalities who died in the last year came out.

in all awards

By the end of the night, the two big winners seemed to be Everything Everywhere At The Same Time y No news at the front, who went head to head. The first had added Best Original Screenplay, Editing and Director (by Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) and had an advantage that seemed insurmountable.

As Best Actor, what was expected was given:_Brendan Fraser won for his role in the controversial The whale, playing an obese man (who many called her fatphobic). Beyond this, the recognition of Fraser was unanimous and here it was confirmed.

The penultimate award of the night was Best Actress, which went to Michelle Yeoh, impeccable lead actress in Everything everywhere at the same timeleaving everything served so that this same film won the most important award of the night, for Best Film (in the hands of Harrison Ford himself).

So, Everything everywhere at the same time ended up taking seven prizes in a dream night.

