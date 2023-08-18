“Volcano Love”: A Heartwrenching Tale of Love and Adventure

Beijing, China – On August 18th, the highly anticipated documentary film “Volcano Love” made its debut in China. Produced by National Geographic and China Film/Huaxia, this award-winning masterpiece is set to captivate audiences with its extraordinary love story.

Directed by Sara Dosa, “Volcano Love” follows the remarkable journey of Katia and Maurice Kraft, a French couple who shared an unyielding passion for each other and volcanoes. For over two decades, they explored the world, documenting volcanic eruptions and uncovering new discoveries. Tragically, their lives were cut short in a fateful eruption in 1991, but their legacy lives on through the valuable information they left behind.

The film delves into the profound bond between the couple, portraying a love that transcends boundaries and resonates at the same frequency. It also sparks contemplation on the relationship between humanity and nature, as well as the deeper meaning of love and life itself.

Unlike many love stories depicted in recent films, “Volcano Love” showcases love in its purest form, untainted by regret. It emphasizes that true love remains unshakeable even in the face of death. This message has resonated with audiences worldwide, earning the film a perfect score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and a place on the must-see list of the year.

National Geographic, renowned for its commitment to sharing authentic stories that broaden knowledge and understanding, continues its tradition with “Volcano Love”. The organization has collaborated with exceptional documentary filmmakers to produce a multitude of high-quality films, including “Into the Okavango” which highlights the love and reconciliation between a father and son, and “The Rest of the Avalanche” which showcases the legendary experiences of Jane Goodall.

“Volcano Love” brings an extraordinary tale of love and adventure to Chinese audiences on this year’s Qixi Festival, also known as Chinese Valentine’s Day. The film invites viewers to witness the power of love and celebrate the ultimate connection between soulmates.

Don’t miss the opportunity to experience the emotional journey of “Volcano Love” as it ignites passion in theaters across mainland China. Let this powerful documentary remind us all that love knows no boundaries, transcending even the harsh reality of life and death.

