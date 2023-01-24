Listen to the audio version of the article

The nominations for the next Oscar awards have been revealed: while waiting to discover the winners during the awards ceremony on March 12, the nominations for the most coveted awards in the world of cinema have been announced.

There is also a pinch of Italian cinema with the presence of the beautiful “Le pupille” by Alice Rohrwacher in the category of best live action short film and by Aldo Signoretti, nominated for Elvis’ makeup. In the main category there are ten titles that will compete for the statuette for best film: in the first row start the two most important Golden Globe winners, Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans” and Martin McDonagh’s “Island Spirits”, two films of great value that will however have to watch their backs from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, one of the surprises of last season.

The other seven nominees are “All Quiet on the Western Front” by Edward Berger, “Avatar: The Water Route” by James Cameron, “Elvis” by Baz Luhrmann, “Tár” by Todd Field, “Top Gun: Maverick” by Joseph Kosinski, “Women Talking” by Sarah Polley and “Triangle of Sadness” by Ruben Östlund.

The latter was also somewhat surprisingly nominated in the category of best director: Östlund certainly does not start as favorite and will have to contend with Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”), Martin McDonagh (“The Spirits of the Island”), Todd Field (“Tár”) and couple Daniel Kwan-Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

Actresses and actors

As for best actress, there are five of the highest level: from the monumental Cate Blanchett of “Tár” (probably the main favourite) to the memorable Michelle Williams of “The Fabelmans”, passing through the very popular Michelle Yeoh of “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, the splendid Ana de Armas of “Blonde” and the surprising Andrea Riseborough of “To Leslie”. However, the leading actors are no less: the five candidates are Austin Butler for “Elvis”, Colin Farrell for “The Spirits of ‘island’, Brendan Fraser for “The Whale”, Paul Mescal for “Aftersun” and Bill Nighy for “Living”. As best supporting actor, the absolute favorite is Ke Huy Quan of “Everything Everywhere All at Once”: already winner of the Golden Globe in the category, he will have to contend with Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”), Judd Hirsch (“The Fabelmans”) and with two interpreters of the beautiful “The Spirits of the Island”, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan. The five of the best supporting actresses instead sees nominated Angela Bassett, great favorite for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, Hong Chau (“The Whale”), Kerry Condon (“Spirits of the island”) and two interpreters of “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.