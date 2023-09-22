Oscar, the victim of the tragic turnaround in San Martín de los Andes who “was thinking of leaving the Army”

Oscar Morales, one of the four young people who died on Thursday in the tragic rollover in San Martín de los Andes He left deep pain in the military community, but also in the tourist town that remembers him with honors. Santiago, his best friend and former regimental partner, spoke with Diario RÍO NEGRO and described the 21-year-old volunteer soldier.

“What could I say that most people who knew Oscar or Fido, as much of the regiment knew him, wouldn’t say?”began by saying the friend who until two months ago also joined Mountain Scout Cavalry 4 and for personal reasons he left their ranks. Without knowing that he could have been part of the contingent that traveled to Lolog and suffered the tragic incident on Route 62.

«My friend was a boy with many dreams, you always saw him laughing despite any circumstance», He highlighted Morales, whom he also remembered as a great life partner. “We went to high school together, then we tried to join the regiment but I couldn’t do it in the same class as him.”he said.

“I was discouraged because I wanted to enter with him, but he always supported me and convinced me to try again, not to let me try again and again until I succeeded.”, he highlighted. “Once inside the Army we shared many things, sashes, handles and trips to the hill,” Santiago recalled.

It was those types of actions that forged the link between Santiago and Oscar, the young man who lived with his mother at farm 30 Cordones del Chapelco.

Oscar accompanied Santiago the day he joined the Army and adjusted his beret for the photo.

Oscar, the victim of the tragic overturn in San Martín de los Andes: a brotherhood inside and outside the Army

“I will always remember him, there are many things that I will not forget, he was my brother in life,” Santiago mentioned and acknowledged that he will miss many of the routines they had in San martin de los andes.

“We always got together to drink mate, and so as not to disturb each other we would sit in the car and talk for hours”he said and recalled that Oscar used to appear at the gate of his house to go for a walk “and talk about everyone’s dreams.”

“It was a routine, writing to each other at a certain time to meet, we will be greatly missed, our friendship was very close,” shared with this medium.

Oscar and a family member the day he joined the regiment.

Oscar, the victim of the tragic overturn in San Martín de los Andes: a confession and the request for justice “I was thinking of leaving the Army”

The trust was mutual and that is why a few days ago Oscar had confessed something very important to him that would surely mark his future within the force.

«What I regret most is that the last day we saw each other, last Tuesday“He told me that he was tired and that he was thinking about leaving the Army,” he explained.

Although he did not tell the details, Santiago said that this comment resonates with him today, once the tragic outcome is known.

Santiago asked that his friend “Be remembered, that this does not remain a simple accident, that justice be done for him, for Guadalupe Canuillan (the other victim of San Martín de los Andes) and for the non-commissioned officers who were good people.”

“I express my deepest condolences to all the Oscar families, who was not only my friend, he was my partner, my brother and my confidant,” he concluded.

Oscar, the victim of the tragic rollover in San Martín de los Andes: the memory of his days in the Army

Oscar Morales, like most young people, used social networks to share part of your life. It was so that on her Instagram and Facebook account, she spread a summary of her days within the regiment. Mountain Scout Cavalry 4.

In the video he is seen riding a horse and doing training in San martin de los andes. He even shows exercises on the field and other activities with his teammates.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/713799160106961





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

