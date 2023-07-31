Oscar Winner Michelle Yeoh Ties the Knot with Businessman Jean Todt After 19-Year Romance

Title: Michelle Yeoh, Oscar-Winning Actress, Ties the Knot with Jean Todt in Intimate Swiss Ceremony

Subtitle: Yeoh becomes the first Asian-descent actress to win an Oscar, culminating in a heartwarming wedding celebration

July 28, 2023

Geneva, Switzerland – Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh has married her long-time partner, Jean Todt, in a private ceremony held in Switzerland. The couple, who got engaged nearly two decades ago, confirmed their marriage on Yeoh’s Instagram account over the weekend.

The Malaysian actress, aged 60, made history earlier this year by becoming the first woman of Asian descent to win the coveted Best Actress Oscar. Taking to social media, Yeoh shared several heartfelt images from the wedding, including moments of ring exchange and the couple snuggled up on a bed adorned with flower petals.

In an Instagram caption, Yeoh expressed her gratitude to their loved ones for supporting their relationship throughout the years. She wrote, “19 years and yes! We are married! Thank you to our ‘families’ who have loved us all these years. We love them, and there are many more to come.”

A photo of a printed wedding message, shared by racing driver Felipe Massa, who attended the ceremony, shed light on the couple’s love story. “We met in Shanghai on June 4, 2004. On July 26, 2004, JT proposed to MY, and she said yes! Today, after 6,992 days on July 27, 2023, in Geneva surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” the message revealed.

Following her extraordinary performance in the award-winning film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Yeoh’s popularity reached new heights. The movie garnered seven Academy Awards out of eleven nominations, including the prestigious Best Picture accolade. During her acceptance speech, Yeoh referred to herself as a “beacon of hope and possibility” and encouraged individuals, particularly women, not to be limited by their age or gender.

Renowned for her iconic roles in martial arts cinema, Yeoh’s impressive filmography boasts titles such as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (2021), “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018), “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” (2008), “Memoirs Of A Geisha” (2005), and “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000).

Prior to gaining international acclaim, Yeoh made a name for herself in Hong Kong action films of the 1980s and 1990s. One of her most notable roles was alongside Pierce Brosnan in the James Bond film “Tomorrow Never Dies.” The actress cleverly paid homage to this milestone in her personal life by sharing a modified movie poster on social media. The poster featured a picture from a memorable motorcycle ride in the Bond film, with Todt’s face replacing Brosnan’s. Yeoh was depicted on the back of the motorcycle.

Todt, 77, achieved fame as a co-driver in the World Rally Championship and served as a former Ferrari boss. He later became the president of the International Automobile Federation, the governing body of Formula 1 racing. Currently, Todt holds the position of the United Nations Secretary General’s special envoy for road safety.

As Yeoh and Todt embark on this new chapter of their lives, fans and well-wishers extend their congratulations and best wishes to the happy couple.