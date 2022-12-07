[The Epoch Times, December 06, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Tong Yijia) The South Korean “HOOK Entertainment” company, which was previously exposed to “privately embezzling the 18-year music income of its singer and actor Lee Seung-gi”, finally confirmed on December 5 that, The 75-year-old Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung has terminated her contract with the company.

“HOOK Entertainment” issued a statement on the 5th, saying: “‘HOOK Entertainment‘ has terminated the contract with actor Yoon Yeo-jung, who has worked together since March 2017, and will support her in the future to meet the audience with excellent works in a healthy way.” Confirmed the news that Yin Ruzhen’s contract was terminated.

Yin Ruzhen is one of South Korea’s national treasure actors. During her cooperation with “HOOK Entertainment“, in addition to filming the drama “Pachinko”, the variety show “Yin’s Kitchen” she starred in was also very popular. Land” won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the 93rd session, setting a new record for Korean actors. She debuted for 56 years, and her status in the Korean entertainment industry should not be underestimated.

Recently, the “Hook Entertainment” controversy has spread, and many black histories have been uncovered. Yin Ruzhen once revealed in the show that “the clothes are all paid out of her own pocket”. Although she is a senior in the entertainment industry, she did not receive sponsorship. She laughed at herself and said: “Because if it is worn by the elderly, consumers will think ‘I am not so old’ and will not buy it.”

As soon as the remarks came out at the time, netizens questioned “How could Yin Ruzhen be so senior without sponsorship”, “The company doesn’t even have installation fees”, criticized “Has the company swallowed all the money”, and called “Hook Entertainment” a “corrupt company”. “.

Earlier, Korean media reported that Lee Seung Gi has released 137 songs in the 18 years since his debut, but he has not received half a dime of music income. In this regard, the person in charge of “HOOK Entertainment” admitted: “Everything is due to my carelessness and immorality. I feel very ashamed and sorry.”

