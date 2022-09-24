LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Louise Fry, who won the 1976 Academy Award for Best Actress in the film “Flying Over the Cuckoo’s Den” with Jack Nicholson, has been awarded the 1976 Academy Award for best actress, US media reported today. Louise Fletcher passed away at the age of 88.

Louise Fletcher won an Oscar for her role as the grim mental hospital nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Louise Fletcher died at her home in the south of France, leaving her two sons behind, entertainment weekly Variety and entertainment news site Deadline quoted agents as saying.

Louise Fletcher has more than 60 years of film experience and has appeared in many TV series.

She has had a regular role in the sci-fi series “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” and has appeared in the series “Picket Fences” and “Joan of Arcadia” Cameo starred in Emmy Award nominations in 1996 and 2004.

Louise Fletcher was born in 1934 in Birmingham, Alabama, to hearing-impaired parents. When she won the Oscar that year, she thanked her parents for their support in sign language.

She said in sign language, “I want to thank you for teaching me to dream. Now you see, my dream has come true.” There was a brief silence, followed by a burst of applause.

According to IMDb, a film and television database website, Louise Fletcher’s last work was a two-part cameo appearance in the Netflix series “Girlboss” in 2017.

© 2022 AFP