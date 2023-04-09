England/Bristol-based dream pop trip hop band Oslo Twins have released the music video for their new single ‘Breath’ released on April 6th from Fascination Street Records!

Produced by Max Mason.

The Oslo Twins are Claudia Vulliamy, Eric Davies, Ed Lyness, Will Snelling and Luke Brown.

Formed in 2019, they have performed with The Comet Is Coming, Folly Group, Do Nothing, The Last Dinner Party, and Honeyglaze.

From this single, he signed a contract with Fascination Street, a label newly established by producer Ali Chant (Yard Act, Perfume Genius, Aldous Harding), and plans to release his debut EP in the second half of the year.

Bandmates from the same town Harry Furniss (Bingo Fury) and Tom Connolly (Quade) joined on cornet and violin.

The band I fell in love with the moment I heard the intro. Not too light, not too heavy. Not iron or lead, just the right weight like a blanket or coat. Cool.

“For us, Breath is a very nocturnal song about feeling cut off from the world,” – Claudia Vulliamy “Breath is an attempt to embody how unrequited love feels. I wrote it after having a panic attack, so it’s about that as well – an expression of panic in the style of a love song. There’s a sort of dry irony about it.” – Eric Davies

For us, ‘Breath’ is a very nocturnal song about feeling disconnected from the world. – Claudia Vulliamy

‘Breath’ is an attempt to embody the feeling of unrequited love. I wrote it after having a panic attack, so it’s also an expression of panic in the style of a love song. It has a kind of dry sarcasm in it. – Eric Davies

Live Dates 22 April, Bristol – Crofters Rights (supporting Black Doldrums)

13 May, Bristol – Strange Brew (supporting English Teacher)

26 May, Bristol – The Louisiana (supporting Blondshell)

Breath

Oslo Twins

Fascination Street

Posted on