Not long after the beginning of 2023, three female-themed dramas were launched at almost the same time. The mature female dramas of the “Crazy Flower Series” are also on the stage. They are all female group portrait dramas. The three big mountains are not afraid of being “pressed” to suffocate the audience, but more like “betting” on which topic can be discussed again like “Thirty Only”.

There are no blockbusters, at best they can be regarded as “hit broadcasts” – occupying Top10 or even Top5 in the daily major data lists.

From the “first year of female-themed dramas” “detonated” by “Thirty Only”, that is, starting in 2020, the popularity of female dramas remains, and major film and television companies continue to follow suit… But the screenwriter Sansan decided to give up her handwriting at this time She has been working on female-themed scripts for three years, and she believes that she has “lost her original intention” in this track. The word “initial heart” is somewhat “metaphysical”, and a simpler description is “can’t write the plot I want to write”, “real stories are questioned to the point of doubting life”, and “original scripts from non-head screenwriters are difficult to be adopted”.

According to rough statistics from the 30 or so female producers and screenwriters that Xiaoyu has contacted, from 2020 to the present, more than 50% of those who have expressed that they are working on “female-themed projects” account for more than 50% of those who want to do it. The ratio can reach 75%-80%.

In fact, the “female-themed dramas” that Xiaoyu saw basically have similar routines: female group portrait = 3 female protagonists; character setting = strong woman in the workplace + housewife + young girl; plot dilemma = workplace crisis + marriage crisis + Original family conflicts.

This year, Japan and South Korea have a female revenge drama “Dark Glory” and a high-concept female friendship drama “Restart Life”. Can no one get out of the predicament of midlife crisis in marriage and workplace?

The answer is of course no. The story of the house girl who “sacrificed” herself, the domestic evil girl reappeared in the rivers and lakes, the blue sea of ​​​​two heroines… Those scripts rejected by the producers were hidden in the bottom of the cabinet, and the screenwriters at the end of the film and television industry chain were speechless.

@screenwriter Zhai Yuanzhong 33 years old

Self-employed screenwriter focuses on suspenseful themes

Chen Shuting became popular as a sister-in-law, but the villain still couldn’t take the lead role.

I usually like to watch sweet romantic dramas, and I like the story of girls in “Qingqing Daily” where girls love each other without fighting or fighting, so many friends and colleagues never thought that I like the “evil girl” character design, and I have always wanted to write “Wicked Girl Tale”.

Who didn’t like Jiang Yuyan played by Yang Xue in “Little Fish and Flowers” when she was young? If a character like Jiang Yuyan becomes the heroine, what kind of story will it be? This kind of vicious female second reincarnation heroine drama is obviously very common in online literature, why is it not in TV dramas?

Stills of “Little Fish and Flowers” Jiang Yuyan

This does not refer to not being able to play the role of female number one. So although I have already started to conceive this kind of story, I haven’t discussed it with anyone formally. It can be regarded as silently observing market trends. I usually listen to Party A or producers talking about market conditions and focus on female subjects. .

Probably because I watched the drama version of “Detective Chinatown” at home at the beginning of the epidemic. It was quite a surprise. There are three units in it. The protagonists of the first two units are all women related to love murder and inheritance. “Fraudster with Heart”, the actors are all over 35 years old, and if these two characters are described in a popular way, it is like describing Song Hye Kyo in “Dark Glory” as “the beauty of a dead husband”.

Young actresses act in ancient puppet dramas and sweet pet dramas. After the age of 30, they want to act in realistic themes. If you want to impress a scumbag with love, gain Xin Bole’s appreciation with righteousness, or simply find a new CEO husband, you won’t be tired from working in a mom-and-pop shop.

In fact, what I have always wanted to do is the story of “a villain who is prettily attractive and murderous”. The charm of a mature woman has always been difficult to truly reflect in domestic dramas. “The protagonist must not have moral flaws” is what I have heard producers say the most, so everyone writes sweet pet dramas. Both men and women are white and sweet, so it’s safe.

My producer friend and I told the story of the Hong Kong drama “The Third Kind of Court”. , “Don’t say that the heroine has killed people, even if you are looking for a male lead actor, as soon as you hear the word “Xiao Baihua”, all first- and second-tier male actors will run away.”

Many desires of women are suppressed in domestic dramas. Strong women in the workplace can have strong working ability but not too much ambition. Marriage suspense and revenge against scumbags must abide by female virtues. The heroine of “Shanghai Women’s Illustrated Book” fights wits with men in the workplace in a woman’s way, and finally achieves a triple jump. admit. The most virtuous workplace female drama “Beautiful Dress” failed Douban scores. I heard that the screenwriter was shocked, and I was as shocked as he was.

“For women, don’t engage in female competition in the workplace. I still want some marriage game scripts.” After listening to Party A, I chatted with my best friend that night and rolled my eyes. I learned a new word for “female competition” and used it indiscriminately. Can it be okay? The story of women fighting in the workplace relying on ability and means is not as good as the main wife and mistress talking about each other. Who is labeling women?

Stills of the Korean drama “Dark Glory”

After finally waiting for the Korean dramas “Eve”, “Anna” and “Dark Glory” to appear on the hot searches in China one after another in the past two years, I think this is a chance for the revenge villain, right? I am writing suspense. I want to be a scumbag suspenseful man who is a sassy divorced woman and a cheating little white flower to fight against the PUA master. The outline and the scripts of the first five episodes are also ready-made. Two parties are stuck in the editorial review, and one said The heroine’s means “crossed the border”, and the family expressed “too negative energy”.

In the end, there was a script that I had read for a long time. When I communicated with me for the first time, I did not discuss the script, but said that I could change the script into a follow-up of their company’s female series. If I agree, this script may It no longer belongs to me.

Occasionally, I would fantasize about going from screenwriter to producer like Liang Zhenhua and Bai Yicong, and truly control the right to speak. In any case, this script can only be kept at home now.

“Double heroines ≠ Dangai sidelined the ball, no one dares to touch this blue ocean?”

@文化推荐大王29 years old working in an S-class drama production company

When web dramas started to become popular, I thought I would have the opportunity to write a “Double Heroine Drama”, but I didn’t expect that until “Dangai Drama” became popular, became popular, and was banned, “Double Female Lead Drama” was also banned. banned”.

When I was young, I liked watching the Hong Kong drama “Miao Cuihua” played by Guan Yonghe very much. I really liked the scene in the second half of the plot where Miao Cuihua and Hui Yinghong played the third concubine and Li Xiaohuan practicing martial arts together to save their husband. I thought women can be funny and interesting. It can be very sassy and very top. Later, when I became a screenwriter, I wanted to write such a female ensemble play.

However, most of the costume female dramas only need Gongdou dramas. After Gongdou was banned, everyone turned to house fighting. In short, when there are more women, they must fight each other. I really can’t write “Golden Branch Desire” with my ability, but the producers of “Miao Cuihua” are more inclined to bitter sadomasochism. It must also be sadomasochism sadomasochism.

A producer I had contacted kindly told me that group portraits of women in ancient costumes are too subdivided, so you can try urban dramas, which are good for attracting investment, and there may be more opportunities. Just as the cold winter of film and television began, I transferred to a film and television company to do literary planning. I was not limited to customizing scripts for Party A, but also had the opportunity to read many novels, get in touch with many authors, and find some suitable female themes for adaptation.

The fire of “Strategy of Yanxi Palace” made me see the potential of the dual heroines in “Linghou CP”. I began to focus on the story of the mutual assistance of the two heroines as the theme I wanted to do. The female group portraits that would be too grand than the plot unfolded The drama is easier to do.

Suspense, detective, fairy tales, and martial arts are my first choices. These four are themes that the market just needs. The first two are because they have a strong sense of genre and are easy to explain to Party A. The latter two are my personal obsessions. , but no matter what the subject matter, the core of the double heroine is standard, and the emotional drama between men and women is optional, depending on the story.

Unexpectedly, when I tried to communicate with my boss or other producer friends several times, “Double Heroines” was rejected as soon as I opened my mouth. It may not be so directly rejected, but the meaning is “the chance is not great”.

When “The Order of Mountains and Rivers” was broadcast, I proposed that three “double male lead dramas” exploded in three years, and the “double female lead drama” was still a blue ocean. A producer directly said, “How can two women and two The same as a man?” Although the other party may mean that female audiences still like to watch male actors, this makes me feel a little uncomfortable.

Some rational producers also asked me, after reading the popular article list of major IP platforms, especially the big IP family like Jinjiang, there may be many double male protagonists in the top 50 gold list, but how many double female protagonists are there? Indeed, the weak IP foundation is a very fatal problem, and it is difficult for you to convince the producer with an original script.

But with the broadcast of “Great Girl” and “The Wind”, there are also two female lead actors who rely on CP to get out of the circle, and some producers have also been tempted. They came back and asked me if I had such a script and wanted to give it a try. I was very happy at the time, and first introduced the theme of a double heroine detective case. I also proposed a female detective case like “Cold Case” written by the screenwriter Zhao Dongling, and “Bone” adapted from China‘s first female forensic doctor. “Slang”, the plot is completely guaranteed, and the two female police officers will also be very novel.

Although there were bumps and bumps in the discussion process, it was considered to have entered the outline stage, until we had a disagreement on how an undercover policewoman would catch a suspect without handcuffs. I think if there are no handcuffs, then A special knot of hemp rope is enough, but the producer of the other party proposed to arrange for the policewoman to wear the clothes of Miss Manners as an undercover agent. tied to the railing.

I can’t accept this kind of female symbol with a strong male gaze, not to mention that the plot is not very practical and belongs to suspension. What I can’t understand is that the producer who proposed this plot is also a woman.

Later, although I didn’t tear myself apart, I broke up because of too many such contradictions. I took my project book and found another home. They seemed to have re-developed similar themes independently.

Not long after “Shan He Ling” was broadcast, “Dangai drama” was banned, and I fell into a cycle of “Dangai drama was banned, and the double female lead drama can no longer exist”. When people hear the “double heroine drama” about the plight of non-middle-aged women, they seem to believe that they are imitating the “Dangai drama” and selling CP to the sidelines, saying “we don’t make that kind of drama” and “how can there be no male protagonist” Or evade it with “the review problem is relatively big”.

I used to see a big screenwriter complaining on Weibo that Party A questioned “why the protagonist doesn’t have a man” and thought it was a strange encounter, but I didn’t expect more than one producer to say that to me.

Obviously, the emotions and relationships that can be established between women are more diverse and delicate. Men often talk about one thing as it stands, such as watching a ball game today and launching a computer tomorrow, but women can confide in each other. Yes, there will be more emotional topics and personal feelings, and it will be easier to make the relationship between characters look good.

Since last year, I will help some friends to make some micro-short dramas, both horizontal and vertical screens. I am quite excited to see “Twenty Nine” on Douyin. , I feel that the opportunity has come again. After all, the industry is following the trend. It is not impossible to change my original suspense theme to this one. I did it for three months and chatted with the current producer for several rounds. Finally, the producer Still retort, “Let’s be sweet pets, and the sinking market still looks at sweet pets.”

“Otaku woman = suspension, not worthy of being the protagonist”

@screenwriter三三26-year-old self-employed screenwriter focuses on romance themes

The female subject matter I gave up was a story about a housewife.

Two years ago, a friend introduced me to a veteran film and television company’s producer sister, who said she hoped the company would try to embrace online content, and found me who was younger and had sweet pet works.

After chatting for two rounds, I roughly understood the producer’s sister’s appeal, which is to have the “net sense” that young people like, and to have a part that reflects reality. So the common “middle girl” story, and the story of beating a mistress in the popular “Thirty Only” that year is not very suitable.

Before the third meeting with the producer’s sister, I chatted with my co-screenwriter and decided to prepare several different plans for the other party to choose. Among the two plans, one is the common theme of sweet pets on the Internet, and the other is the theme of female models in marriage and family.

The last plan is about what my partner and I want to do by combining “young women” and “reality”, and it is also our own story, that is, the story of “home girl”.

My partner and I are out-and-out housewives. Although I thought about doing female subjects before, but because I heard that most companies want a middle-aged woman crisis in marriage and family, I think this is for me at 26 years old. It is too early to say, and there is still a lack of observations of this kind of people.

Screenshot of the Japanese drama “Firefly Light”

Now I decided to dig out stories from ourselves: After graduation, I had no general workplace experience, so I just wrote scripts at home. I am 30+ years old, but I have been chasing stars and social circles, and I know many friends who do live broadcasting, appointment shooting, cosplay and other new careers. They are also home girls. We want to make a female theme about young home girls. It reflects the diversified career choices and living conditions of young girls.

The producer’s sister’s first reaction after hearing this was “very good”, she is a “young man”, and there is also a realistic part of “career choice”, saying that she can move forward. My partner and I are also very happy. Although we have never written this kind of story, it is based on the experience of ourselves and our friends, so it should be easy to grasp.

But when the plan was pushed forward, it became difficult. Before entering the outline, it was directly stuck on the character design, and “sacrificed” the three or four character designs written by myself and several friends, all of which were rejected by the producer. My sister thinks it is “suspension”, for example, a 30-year-old girl who has no love experience, only loves to surf the Internet, and doesn’t like to deal with people relies on selling two-dimensional peripherals to live a prosperous life.

“It’s too suspended, even if I barely believe it, the audience won’t believe it.” It was the last direct communication between the producer’s sister and us. Later, we have been communicating with the editor in charge of Party A, and the editor in charge also gave a plan such as “take these characters as supporting roles, and the protagonist is a 30-year-old woman with marital difficulties”, and the subsequent plans have always been around this direction. But I never saw the producer’s sister come to a meeting with her again.

Later, because there were too many female themes on the market about the marital plight of women in their 30s, and because of the serious homogenization, this project failed to meet on the video platform several times, so it was naturally shelved. Knowing the news of the shelving, although I was disappointed, I was also relieved. If I had to bite the bullet and deal with the middle-aged woman’s marriage dilemma, it would be “suspension” for me.

The “Otaku Girl” script was also made because of the character design. We also tried to communicate with different parties to see if there is any chance to continue to do it. In addition, we have never heard of similar themes in the market, so we always feel that we are in “” In terms of “novelty”, this story still has a good chance.

Screenshot of the Japanese drama “Firefly Light”

Unexpectedly, there were about three or four recommendations after that, and they were rejected because of the suspension of the characters. In addition to thinking that this kind of “home girl” is fictional, they also said that these characters are too “depressed” to stay at home and not go out. ” Feedback such as “not in love” does not meet the audience’s preferences, and selling two-dimensional peripherals is not “positive energy” enough.

Until last year when we recommended this script for the last time, we had a good private conversation with a young boy under the sister of a producer this time. Because of the similar age, he sent us a soul torture: “Have you ever thought about , these middle-aged female producers, with a happy marriage, a happy family, and full of professional confidence, how can they empathize with people in the circle of the opposite living environment?”

That day, I remembered talking with my partner about the scene of “Northern Ruins and South Yuan”. The scene of that drama was filmed in Nanluoguxiang, Tuanjiehu Park, and the back garden of Lama Temple. The house we rented was also in that area, and we went for a walk almost every day. , but why have we never seen the scenery in the play? Maybe they were all looking down from the top floors of high-end apartments or buildings, and we really just passed by the door of Lama Temple.Return to Sohu to see more