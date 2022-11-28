Listen to the audio version of the article

The persistence of the inflationary context, with a consequent high cost of living, leads a growing number of companies to provide new welfare services for their employees. In the fashion industry, the Otb Group (which owns the brands Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni, Viktor&Rolf, the companies Staff International and Brave Kid) has decided to strengthen its welfare plan by promoting initiatives dedicated to health and well-being and providing economic support tools: starting from 28 November, for ten days, the Veneto group will give over 800 of its employees the opportunity to access a complete check-up for free for the early diagnosis of breast cancer female, initially in the operational offices in the Veneto region and then extended to the offices of the other regions. Furthermore, to support its collaborators who fall within the income brackets most exposed to the current situation of growing inflation, fuel vouchers with a total value of 200 euros will be paid for each.

“More than 60% of our corporate population is made up of women: their well-being is our priority, in line with the actions we implement every day with the Otb Foundation – commented Renzo Rosso, founder and president of the Otb Group -. Furthermore, especially in this moment where inflation affects everyday life, companies must do their part to be close to the most exposed employees and their families and Otb wanted to contribute with a concrete gesture».

For its part, the Tod’s Group has just communicated to all its collaborators an extraordinary disbursement – in the form of welfare – equal to 500 euros net, a concrete way, as stated in the group note, «to reaffirm the spirit of solidarity has always distinguished the relationship between the company and its collaborators». The group from the Marches has in fact launched the “Welfare Project” a few years ago, which includes health insurance for employees and their families, a study subsidy, to contribute to the cost of purchasing textbooks for the children of employees in school age and a solidarity bonus, i.e. a gross economic contribution of 1,400 euros per employee, with the possibility of converting it into a flexible benefit, thus increasing its effective value for the beneficiaries.