OTB launches a campaign to enhance artisans

Listen to the audio version of the article

Giving the visibility they deserve to Italian luxury artisans: this is the objective of the new campaign “MADE, made in Italy, made perfectly” by Otb, presented yesterday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy by Renzo Rosso, founder and president of the Veneto group, together with minister Adolfo Urso. «When a luxury product is created, 50% is the work of the style offices and 50% of the hands of the artisans – underlined Rosso. And precisely the artisans who are so crucial risk disappearing, both because they are unable to keep up with the times and because there is a lack of generational turnover. These figures are too often relegated to the backstage, the aim of the Made campaign is to finally tell their stories.”

From left, Renzo Rosso, president of OTB, with the Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso (photo Stefano Meloni)

The group (which owns the Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor&Rolf brands and which had a turnover of over 1.7 billion in 2022) collaborates with around 800 small companies throughout Italy, and of these 15 have been selected for tell your story in a series of videos that will be broadcast on Otb’s social platforms. Made (acronym for Manual Skill, Craftsmanship, Dedication and Excellence) is part of the process of supporting Italian SMEs of excellence in which Otb has been involved for some time: for example, 10 years ago it launched the Cash project, with which it provides interest-rate financing less than 1% to suppliers who meet the requirements defined by some parameters. «Through Made we want to raise the government’s awareness of the importance of the fashion industry and its supply chain», added Rosso. «On 15 April (the day of birth of Leonardo da Vinci, ed.) 2024, the first Made in Italy Day will be celebrated, in Italy and in the rest of the world – said the Adolfo Urso ministry -: precisely on that occasion the campaign it will close. We are working on the bill on Made in Italy and we would also like to propose a rule to allow the generational relay, which we had to give up due to lack of financial coverage. Again next year, Italy will host the G7 and we are working to open a showcase of Made in Italy in all the events on the agenda.”