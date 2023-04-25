& Other Stories Create Sophisticated Items for a Summer Treasure Wardrobe

& Other Stories presents an elegant and playful new collection that pairs chic everyday pieces with formalwear for an effortless summer wardrobe. Refined tailoring and shirting fabrics are at the heart of the collection, with a touch of opulence through loose fits and vibrant colours.

& Other Stories

& Other Stories welcome summer with a relaxed attitude, dressed for the long-awaited holiday or casual gathering in cozy dresses, loose shirts, summer suits, draped skirts, fine-grained or jersey tops. Indulge in summer vibes, whether it’s cinch-waist dresses with ruffled necklines, puff sleeves and airy fabrics, or soft-cut linens, relaxed blazers, wide-leg pants, cozy shorts, oversized shirts and printed swimwear. The pieces come together in a summery color palette that ranges from natural tones to rich reds, rose pinks and cornflower blues. The accessories collection features strappy flats, heeled sandals, woven bags, straw hats, oversized sunglasses and delicate gold accessories. A well-crafted, stylish wardrobe brings summer moments to life.

Loose profile linen shirt 1176017003 Lace detail linen skirt 1155264002

Halter neck long dress 1148704001 Blue hollow dress 1155932001 Puff sleeve linen dress 0920552009

Casual profile double-breasted suit 1148704001 Casual linen shorts 1071749004

” & Other Stories is dedicated to creating timeless everyday wear and chic wardrobe treasures. Pieces are easy to mix and match, and basics are smartly transformed into stylish must-haves. This season’s inspiration comes from effortless dressing and summer wear Closet building—building an outfit that you can look stylish without overthinking,” says Malin Sone, Design Director of & Other Stories.

Loose A-line pleated skirt 1150934001 Puff sleeve tie top 1152156001

Ruffled V-neck one-piece swimsuit 1150603002 Lace-up triangle cup bikini top 1136779003

Conch-shaped gold earrings 1160569002 Conch-shaped gold necklace 1158139002 Conch-shaped gold ring 1157162002

2023 Summer Series Interview Materials

spokesman:

Malin Sone, & Other Stories Design Director

Q&Aquestion and answer

Q: 2023When will the 2020 Summer Wardrobe be on sale?

A: The first batch of summer series will land on the brand & Other Stories Shanghai and Beijing offline stores, Tmall official flagship store and WeChat Mini Program boutique on April 25, 2023.

Q: What is the price of this series?

A: The price of ready-made clothing ranges from 200 to 2,500 RMB, and the price of bags and accessories ranges from 200 to 600 RMB.

Q: 2023The source of design inspiration for the summer collection?

A: The inspiration comes from effortless dressing and building a summer wardrobe—building an outfit that you can look stylish without overthinking. Combining everyday chic pieces with formal wear, comfortable dresses, loose shirts, summer suits, draped skirts, swimwear, fine-grained or jersey tops, all in one midsummer color palette, ranging from natural tones to rich bright reds, rose pinks and cornflower blues. A well-crafted, stylish wardrobe brings summer moments to life.

Q: Tell us about your expectations for the series?

A: With the arrival of summer comes the long-awaited vacation or casual gathering. &Other Stories embrace the sun with a summer wardrobe—an effortless mix of stylish, everyday, and formal pieces.