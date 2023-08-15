Other than New Year’s Eve, “good resolutions” are made on August 15th

No one has ever really believed the saying “new year, new life”. Everyone knows that the new year doesn’t start in January, but in September. Hot, at work or not, but still hot, almost certainly worried – about the cost of living, the climate, our own business, you’ll be spoiled for choice – from mid-August we’ll start with the countdown. How long until the end of the holidays? How long until back to school? For the most catastrophic: September has practically arrived and then it’s Christmas again, how long until Christmas?

So much more than New Year’s Eve, the good time to promise yourself to become better people, and then forget about it sensationally and without even a single regret, is this. When we are a little more rested than usual, just enough to be able to venture: in September I enroll in the gym. I start running again. I go to swim. The most classic of good intentions, the most disregarded in the history of good intentions: I go on a diet.

For any particular type of anxiety or dissatisfaction, there is an appropriate good purpose. There are those of circumstance, usually born from the umpteenth holiday that is too expensive, too short, in bad company or generally unsuccessful. We promise ourselves to study all the bridges with military expertise, plumb the flights, transform ourselves into hounds of opportunity so as not to make the same mistakes again. And many, anxious about repairs, take refuge on social networks, where they ask, disappointed and impatient: ideas for the November 1st long weekend? But what do you think of New Year’s Eve in Paris? In the Maldives in January, but without passing out? Not realizing that the first enemy of the disappointing holiday is the exaggerated expectation and them they have already gone astray.

On the other hand, those who feel good about it on vacation usually fill the empty days of the diary with more existentialist good intentions. They are the long wave of unimaginative, falsely inspired, actually copied Instagram posts. Photo of deckchairs and book, on the beach, with the words: “Happy like this”. A sunset, two glasses of wine: “Only beautiful things”. They usually turn into things like: “there is only the present” or “remember to be grateful”. On summer evenings, after a day at the beach and resting, marveling at the wonder of the world around us and therefore marveling at how we are not surprised every day, it may even make sense. But after months of work, sofa and Netflix it’s hard to keep thatgood vibes. Which usually breaks and ends up like the pages of the diary: lost and buried.

Not even the simple good resolutions, the pragmatic ones, which want to bring the good habits of the holidays into everyday life, do not have long life. Seemingly close at hand, they are actually the most insidious. Be kinder to everyone, don’t lose patience with your children, carve out special moments with your partner. Eat better, read more. In mid-October everything will have already vanished: not only in the will, but also in the memories. The only consolation? On New Year’s Eve you can try again, as nobody remembers what happened on August 15th (not even you).

