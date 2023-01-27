Otome game “Alice of Spades~Wonderful White World~” introduction of main characters

[香港，2023年1月27日] Game Source Entertainment (GSE) announced that it will cooperate with the Otome game brand “Otomate” of the famous Japanese game company “Idea Factory”, and it is scheduled to launch the well-known series of Otome works “Alice of Spades~Wonderful White World~” in 2023 Traditional Chinese for Nintendo Switch™ Asia. Today I will introduce the heroine and 6 attackable characters in the game, and take you into this incredible country that obviously has a fairy tale world background, but has fallen into the hail of bullets.

Introduction of main characters

Alice Liddell

Alice Liddell

※The name can be changed

“Very common!? Loss of memory is common!?

…This is not something that happens casually! ? “

She is a very ordinary girl who has no confidence in herself.

After being taken to the incredible country by the white rabbit, he decides to stay and gradually adapts to the new life, but loses all his memories so far.

＜Mad Hatter＞

Brad Dupre

Blood Dupre

CV. Konishi Katsuyuki

“I’m not in a bad mood, ma’am.

Because it’s not that I forgot you. “

The head of the Mad Hatter family.

The so-called mafia leader in the world has a group of subordinates who love to cause chaos.

As the leader, he is naturally a dangerous man.

Compared with doing it himself, he prefers to plan strategies, and he is a commander who hides behind the scenes and controls everything.

Although he is resourceful… However, his personality is as long as it is interesting, and he always does things as he pleases, so he often makes flaws everywhere in the supposedly meticulous plan.

He himself seems to be very happy and doesn’t care at all, but the people around him can be very troubled.

＜March Hare＞

Elliot March

Elliot March

CV.Mogami Tsuyoshi

“I’ll do anything if Brad tells me to.

After all, I’m Brad’s dog! “

Mad Hatter Brad’s partner, the second in the Mad Hatter family.

He was originally a criminal, but also a prison escapee.

He was quite impatient, and would pull the trigger immediately after thinking about it for less than three seconds.

Although he is a loyal dog (rabbit) who admires Brad very much, he often provokes Brad’s displeasure, so he is often punished with a cane.

I like carrot dishes, but hate carrots themselves.

＜The Bloody Twins＞

Treadle Dee

Tweedle Dee

CV. Yatsushiro Takumi

“Finally see you!

You have come to see us, sister! “

Gatekeeper at the Mad Hatter’s mansion.

One of the twins with indifferent thoughts, cold personality and unreasonable personality.

My favorite things are rest and holidays.

Everyone calls them “Bloody Twins”.

It is not clear who is the elder brother and who is the younger brother, and the position of the guard often changes.

Although he looks like an adult on the outside, he is still a child on the inside.

Occasionally, he will show his innocent side, but most of them are malicious.

＜The Bloody Twins＞

Triedle Damm

Tweedle Dum

CV. Tensaki Kohei

“I knew you would come to see us! Sis!

What a touching reunion~! “

Gatekeeper at the Mad Hatter’s mansion.

One of the twins with indifferent thoughts, cold personality and unreasonable personality.

The thing I like is money.

Everyone calls them “Bloody Twins”.

It is not clear who is the elder brother and who is the younger brother, and the position of the guard often changes.

Although he looks like an adult on the outside, he is still a child on the inside.

Occasionally, he will show his innocent side, but most of them are malicious.

＜White Knight＞

Louise Corrow

Lewis Carroll

CV. Tsuda Kenjiro

“As you can see, she is a very cute little monster.

I just picked it up. “

A priest who belongs to the order and calls himself the “Shining White Knight”.

Counterfeit Louise Corot.

Although he said he was a knight, he carried no sword. Sometimes he shoots and kills people, sometimes he beats people to death with his bare hands. He has no principles at all, and he is an extremely terrifying man.

According to himself, he is satisfied with the status quo that he can live a stable life “like lukewarm water”.

Although it looks like a civil servant, no matter what kind of argument is used to explain it, it is definitely not the same thing.

＜Unicorn＞

Quinn Sylvain

Quin Silver

CV: Shintaro Asanuma

“The crown I once wanted so much, but now I don’t even know what color it is…

Only the fact that these hands have been dyed bright red,

Needless to say, I know that too. “

The Lord of the White Territory, the Pope of the Order, is comparable to a priest.

Although it rules the entire territory in the form of a religious order, it is essentially the same as the Mafia.

He has a scheming personality and is good at dancing, which is the complete opposite of “Lion”.

Although he should be a rival to the clumsy “Lion”, he doesn’t hate him.

On the contrary, he has never had a good impression of the “Mad Hatter” who has a personality similar to his own.