Home » Otsumo Plaza: A New Concept Store by Otsumo, Parent Company of HUMAN MADE, to Open in Tokyo
Entertainment

Otsumo Plaza: A New Concept Store by Otsumo, Parent Company of HUMAN MADE, to Open in Tokyo

by admin
Otsumo Plaza: A New Concept Store by Otsumo, Parent Company of HUMAN MADE, to Open in Tokyo

Otsumo, the parent company of HUMAN MADE, is set to open a new concept store in Minami-Aoyama, Tokyo. The store, called “Otsumo Plaza,” is a joint project between brand creative director NIGO and artist VERDY.

Otsumo is a shared studio that caters to creators from Tokyo and around the world. Drawing inspiration from Tokiwaso, a hub for cartoonists during the Showa era, NIGO envisions Otsumo Plaza as a creative space that will nurture the next generation of successful Japanese creators.

VERDY, on the other hand, aims to bring creators’ ideas to life by developing them into physical stores. This common passion led to the birth of Otsumo Plaza.

As part of the launch, VERDY will introduce exclusive items designed specifically for Otsumo Plaza. Additionally, the store will feature co-branded products in collaboration with HUMAN MADE and other creators. Notably, Otsumo Plaza will be the first physical store where customers can purchase the “Wasted Youth” series.

Interested individuals can visit the brand’s official website for more detailed information about Otsumo Plaza. The store is scheduled to open on November 4, with operating hours from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

This new concept store promises to be an exciting addition to the Tokyo retail scene, providing a platform for creators to showcase their unique vision and contributing to the growth of the Japanese creative industry.

See also  Lottery today LIVE: results of the National and Province of this Friday

You may also like

First time abroad!Just looking at the cityscape and...

Monday, October 30: Free Horoscope Predictions for Love,...

The Young Master: A Highly Anticipated Costume Drama...

They made my week the dresser

Cazzu and Christian Nodal’s Steamy Encounter Ignites Social...

The 24th National Film Promotion Conference and First...

Okinawan soul food, tempura and ice cream! Recommended...

Jennifer Lopez “Furious” After Ben Affleck’s Reunion with...

Playing in the Mud: Wang Zhenzhou Combines Traditional...

What to see in Kippur in Cellcom |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy