Otsumo Plaza: A New Concept Store by Otsumo, Parent Company of HUMAN MADE, to Open in Tokyo

Otsumo, the parent company of HUMAN MADE, is set to open a new concept store in Minami-Aoyama, Tokyo. The store, called “Otsumo Plaza,” is a joint project between brand creative director NIGO and artist VERDY.

Otsumo is a shared studio that caters to creators from Tokyo and around the world. Drawing inspiration from Tokiwaso, a hub for cartoonists during the Showa era, NIGO envisions Otsumo Plaza as a creative space that will nurture the next generation of successful Japanese creators.

VERDY, on the other hand, aims to bring creators’ ideas to life by developing them into physical stores. This common passion led to the birth of Otsumo Plaza.

As part of the launch, VERDY will introduce exclusive items designed specifically for Otsumo Plaza. Additionally, the store will feature co-branded products in collaboration with HUMAN MADE and other creators. Notably, Otsumo Plaza will be the first physical store where customers can purchase the “Wasted Youth” series.

Interested individuals can visit the brand’s official website for more detailed information about Otsumo Plaza. The store is scheduled to open on November 4, with operating hours from 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.

This new concept store promises to be an exciting addition to the Tokyo retail scene, providing a platform for creators to showcase their unique vision and contributing to the growth of the Japanese creative industry.

Share this: Facebook

X

