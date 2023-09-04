OTTO 958 and ASICS Collaborate on the New ASICS GEL-FLEXKEE 958 Release

OTTO 958 and ASICS Collaboration Reveals Launch of ASICS GEL-FLEXKEE 958

Los Angeles, CA – The much-anticipated release of the ASICS GEL-FLEXKEE 958, a collaboration between designer Kiko Kostadinov’s sub-line OTTO 958 and Los Angeles art gallery Morán Morán, has been announced. The news broke recently on the official Instagram page of OTTO 958, creating a buzz among sneaker enthusiasts.

Originally released in March this year, the ASICS GEL-FLEXKEE 958 was presented in three striking color options: gray, green, and black. Inspired by the aesthetics of Japanese football shoes from the 90s, the shoe design took cues from the ASICS GEL-FLEXKEE PRO model. The retro football shoe silhouette features an unconventional rubber outsole and a distinctive “O” embellishment on the tongue, showcasing the brand’s identity with the ASICS logo.

Now, fans of the collaboration can look forward to another exciting offering. The latest collaboration between OTTO 958 and ASICS, the ASICS GEL-FLEXKEE 958, is set to be released on September 7th. Although it remains uncertain which color scheme will be unveiled, there is much anticipation regarding the release. Sneaker aficionados and fans of both OTTO 958 and ASICS are eagerly waiting for further information on other potential items that will accompany the launch.

To stay updated on the release details and any subsequent announcements, interested readers are urged to follow the brands’ official channels and keep an eye out for forthcoming reports. The ASICS GEL-FLEXKEE 958 will be available for purchase on the brand’s official website, offering fans and sneaker enthusiasts the opportunity to add this highly sought-after collaboration to their collections.

Don’t miss out on this fusion of art and footwear; mark your calendars and get ready to secure your pair of ASICS GEL-FLEXKEE 958 on September 7th!

