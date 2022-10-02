This series is a locomotive chase on the Red Scorpion. If you turn back, you will never be saved. OTTOLINGER is their armor. Meeting new challenges is their daily routine. This is the summer of OTTOLINGER. drive forward. The deconstructed design of OTTOLINGER’s silhouette this season increases the possibility of clothing wearing. The jacquard and pattern design of the web single product set off a hazy beauty. The motorcycle jackets and trousers that seem to be made of material are transformed from materials into Renewable polyester, the use of sustainable materials is the brand’s high regard for the environment.

OTTOLINGER

OTTOLINGER

OTTOLINGER

OTTOLINGER

OTTOLINGER 2023 Spring/Summer series, while always creating unique feminine characteristics, is no longer limited to denim and mesh fabrics, and has the courage to start exploring the deconstructed motorcycle jackets and tight dresses. The rivet elements and the overhanging decoration of the gel strips are the spikes on the outside of the OTTOLINGER armor, giving them courage and confidence to move forward. Epoxy technology has always been OTTOLINGER’s signature design. It is not difficult to find punk-style court shoes in this season. The toe cap is wrapped with the glue technology. The classic pouches are covered with rubber and rivets. With a fearless attitude, stride forward.

OTTOLINGER

OTTOLINGER

OTTOLINGER

OTTOLINGER

OTTOLINGER’s DNA has been incorporated into its style and philosophy. You can always trust OTTOLINGER, it is not only your armor, but also a reflection of your inner courage and strength, put it on and set off immediately.