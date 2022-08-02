Produced by Ningmeng Pictures, co-produced by Youku, written by Zheng Zhi, directed by Zhang Xiaobo, starring Ou Hao and Wang Yanhui, and starring Wang Yuwen, Zhou Yanyan and Hou Wenyuan, the short series “The Coward” today released the final trailer and a set of “things are”. The poster of “Human Fei”, several young boys and girls with a sense of the age lead the audience to travel back to the northeastern town at the turn of the century in one second, and will reveal a regrettable past of friendship and crime and punishment. It is reported that the drama will be broadcast exclusively on Youku from 20:00 on August 8.

The final trailer released today begins with an adult Qin Li (played by Ou Hao) looking back sideways in the snow. Going back through his memory, after the beautiful and short high school years of the teenagers, what followed was a cold story of crime and punishment. The trailer continues the narrative style of the original, contrasting the protagonists’ youth with their adult states, showing the impermanence of life and destiny and the cruelty of the test of people’s hearts. Among them, Qin Li, Huang Shu (played by Wang Yuwen), Feng Xuejiao (played by Zhou Yiran), and Wang Di (played by Hou Wenyuan) made a vow of “forever together” in a wild and high-flying manner, until everyone experienced the pain of major changes. The process is unbearable: what cowardly choices did teenagers make when they were forced to face the adult world? What happened in this sadly ending youth?



At the same time, the crime plot in the trailer is just as exciting: how will “the murderer’s son” Qin Li face isolation and bullying on campus? As the “ghost building” murder case followed, what was the tortuous relationship between Feng Guojin (Wang Yanhui), the deputy captain of the criminal police of the Public Security Bureau, and Qin Li? What is the tragic truth behind captivity, drowning, etc.? The informative trailer fully ignited the curiosity of netizens.

It is reported that “The Coward” is adapted from Zheng Zhi’s original novel “Swallowing Raw”. The book has been highly respected since its first publication in 2017. Not only has its sales ranked among the top 3 popular reasoning books all year round, it also has a score of 8.0. The original work “Swallowing Lives” uses two “exactly the same” murder scenes spanning ten years to reveal a past that is based on youth and suffering, intertwined with friendship and betrayal, full of regrets and sorrows, and then reveals the human nature. Darkness and light have effectively subverted both the inherent youth literature and the traditional suspenseful crime paradigm. This time, Zheng Zhi personally served as the screenwriter of “The Coward”, which makes people look forward to the restoration of the original content and the deep digging of the core.

In addition to the strong original story, “The Coward” will also use poetic and aesthetic lens language and multi-line parallel time transitions to tell this innovative and experimental campus “heart” suspense story. Director Zhang Xiaobo, who has conquered the audience with hit dramas such as Ten Only” and “Little Shede”, is expected to once again provide a new model for the creation of genre dramas. Following the launch of the popular suspense work “Hunting Crime Guide”, Ningmeng Pictures will also usher in another bold exploration on its own unique suspense track: “The Coward” is worth looking forward to in terms of emotional intensity and attitude expression.Zhang Jing, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Newspaper Industry

