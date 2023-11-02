:OUGAN: – Madrelingua

Eugen Klammsteiner is obviously underutilized. The drummer of such illustrious formations as The Great Gray Funk, Aitvaras and Blossomers is now also going solo. As :OVEN: The native East Tyrolean exploits what was not found in the various other projects, predominantly in more extreme metallic realms with a high (post-)black metal content. For his first EP “Native language”which, like the most recent Aitvaras work, is released by Anthrazit Records, he was also able to attract three guest vocalists from the Viennese and Tyrolean scenes.

The biting, if solemn, harshness of the opening “Necromante” is good. Together with Andreas Kaucic from Aitvaras, they create a rancid, frontal steam hammer whose riff is almost rock-like by black metal standards. The longer the track lasts, the more it invests in atmosphere. High tempo, solemn heaviness and an astonishingly grooving final act come together. “Mephistopheles” takes a purely instrumental approach, mixing brutal sprints with the post-prefix and building up a hypnotizing mood.

Benjamin Mimler from Slothmachine seems pleasantly grumpy. His use in “In The Abyss Of My Dreams” is raw, unpolished, infernal, while the track itself is a black metallic, doomy-tinged pounding – very grueling, very engaging, fragile at the right moments. The latter applies to the second instrumental insert: “Bagatelle” is a short piano piece, washed out and surrounded by dark romanticism. This also fits the picture perfectly, as it is a great way to introduce the change of course in the final “Enigma”. Klammsteiner devotes himself to dark metal, while Scharmien Zandi from Cadû mixes bittersweet vocals with occasional screams and creates sweet, dark sound magic. That gets under your skin.

Klammsteiner’s creative freedom becomes tangible in these 20 minutes; Here someone is audibly letting off steam, and the music is really strong. Of course, the black metal penchant remains omnipresent, as does the sound of the dark locations, just pleasantly fresh and oppressive at the same time. Staged by really good guests, “Madrelingua” is fun from start to finish; dark, brutal, but also with a knack for subtleties. In this form, :UGN: seems to have a bright future ahead.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: November 3rd, 2023

Available via: Anthrazit Records

Instagram: www.instagram.com/eugenklammsteiner

Mother Tongue by :UGN:

