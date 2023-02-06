Co-directed by Wang Lei, Liu Chang, Fu Zien, written by Juanzi, starring Li Xiaoran, Li Naiwen, Zhou Yiran, Zhou Qi, special starring Song Chunli, Sun Hao, Qi Huan, Ren Shuai, Wang Weiwei, Zhang Yi, Wu Siyu, Xu Qijie, The period life drama “Our Days” starring Zhang Yicong, Wang Ziqiao, Ge Xiaofeng, and Li Luoyi started broadcasting today, and released a set of life trailers and single posters. Starting today, the series will be broadcast strongly in prime time on CCTV-1, and iQiyi will broadcast exclusively on the entire network. The powerful faction and the new generation will perform together, depicting a portrait of life in the world of pyrotechnics.

Three families and two generations record the trivial life and precipitate the texture of the age

“Our Days” takes three families as the epitome, delicately interprets the warmth of the parents, warms up the neighbors, and shows the story of two generations of people rushing to happiness in the ordinary life of the 1980s and 1990s. The series will start broadcasting today, and the official release of a teaser about the flavors of life follows Wang Xuehua (played by Zhou Yiran), Dongfang Hong (played by Zhou Qi) and other younger generations to trace the lives of their parents in the 1980s and 1990s from a parallel perspective. bit. Liu Shuxia (played by Li Xiaoran) and Wang Xianping (played by Li Naiwen) are a couple in distress who “want money, but don’t have money, want a house, and no house”. Wife and children live a good life” is his promise to his family; Dongfang Yushu (played by Sun Hao) and Fu Ying (played by Qi Huan) are a combination of strong women and weak men, facing layoffs and unemployment, experiencing intergenerational conflicts, and understanding the foundation of a stable marriage Always support each other; Yang Dashan (played by Ren Shuai) and Fang Hui (played by Wang Weiwei) have a blood battle, encounter a crisis of trust, and show their true humanity. “Adults often make mistakes too”, so learning to be tolerant will give us the power to move forward in our lives. The chicken feathers on the ground at the moment are warm in the memory. This is “the way we were when we were young, and it is also what we miss the most.”

The official also released a set of single-person posters. Everyone is facing the morning sun, their eyes are full of hope for life, the simple sincerity is reflected on the faces of the characters, and the tenacity and tenacity deposited in life create the most beautiful character arc. The poster uses a hand-painted illustration style as the background, with warm clouds as the base and colorful lines to outline, reflecting the texture of the age, and at the same time drawing a warm background color of the story, which indicates that the life in the courtyard of Hongguang Machinery Factory is enjoyable .

The media’s screening was praised for its warm and ironing post, and it tasted the ups and downs of the father’s generation

“Our Days” held an event for film critics and media big Vs to watch the drama ahead of time on February 3. Experts from all sides gave high praise after the screening, saying that they could see the imprint of the times. “China Daily” believes that this drama “has a long rhythm, and it has a fit with young audiences.” In that era, I deeply experienced the ups and downs of that generation.” Film critic V Gao Neng E Beizi said that during the process of watching the drama, “fireworks and healing are the same”, and AKA Tao Dao even praised the various details in the drama, “Trivial daily life is full of warmth, always It reminds me of the lively life full of neighbors and neighbors when I was a child.”

The three directors Wang Lei, Liu Chang, and Fu Zien, as well as the lead actor Li Xiaoran, appeared in surprise at the event and exchanged ideas with everyone. When asked about Liu Shuxia’s actor Li Xiaoran’s understanding of the role, she said: “Liu Shuxia is very similar to my mother in my childhood. This is a more down-to-earth drama I acted in. It is more like me in life. Acting It’s quite enjoyable.” Xu Jianing, the producer, also said: “This drama is all about small things in life, but these small things should be experienced by everyone here.” At the event, the media asked Director Wang Lei sharply. Is there an emotional understanding threshold for young audiences? The director answered: “No matter what age, people have the same feelings for parents and children. As long as we shoot real feelings, we can resonate with the audience.” At the end of the event, General Manager of iQIYI Copyright Cooperation , Producer Wang Xiaoyan sent a message to this drama: “I hope that our audience can find the shadow of their own family after watching this drama. Don’t be late for love, don’t wait for filial piety, and go home often to watch.”

The TV series “Our Days” is produced by CCTV, Beijing iQiyi Technology Co., Ltd., Horgos Shiwai Yihai Media Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Tangde Film and Television Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jiahe Huiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., China International Produced by TV Corporation and Luming Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Guangcai Century Media Co., Ltd., Shanghai Zaiyang Film and Television Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Huanrui Century Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Gazelle Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Shandong Fu Jointly produced by Jincheng Investment Co., Ltd., Qinhan New City Film and Television Development Co., Ltd., Xixian New District, Shaanxi, Shanghai Huayu Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Guangdong Mengai Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., and Xi’an Meilin Cultural Development Co., Ltd., starting today, daily prime time CCTV -1. iQIYI dual-platform exclusive broadcast, approaching the simplest happiness in ordinary life together.