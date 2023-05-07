Our Legacy WORK SHOP x Dover Street Market’s latest joint series is officially launched

Our Legacy Branch Our Legacy WORK SHOP After launching the Stüssy joint series at the beginning of the year, this time announced that it will cooperate with Dover Street Market to create the latest joint series.

After Our Legacy completed the Tupac Shakur commemorative note series with Denim Tears last month, this latest joint series uses the iconic font of Our Legacy WORK SHOP and the Yin Yang Logo for minimalist aesthetic creation, and outlines DOVER through bold letters STREET MARKET brand identity, and the brand’s iconic yin and yang Logo on the front, a total of two T-Shirt (black/white) and Hoodie (black/grey) were launched.

This series is now available in Dover Street Market London and Ginza physical and online stores. The Ginza store model is made with the DOVER STREET MARKET GINZA version. It will be available in New York and Los Angeles physical and online stores next week. It is expected that the city-limited version will be launched simultaneously. .