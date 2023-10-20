Our present, violence and democracy

Listen to the audio version of the article

How did we arrive at this present, which we have before our eyes (in Italy but not only)? A present in which the dimension of “us” has completely disappeared from our lives, from our thoughts, from our very lexicon: completely annihilated and replaced by an “I” that to define as individualistic would be reductive, an “I” now despotic, almost tyrannical . A present in which everything seems shattered, pulverized: our sense of belonging to a common destiny, closed and secluded as we are in our identity separations; our collective memory, if not more (in the sense that perhaps those who say that not only do shared memories no longer exist but even memory tout court no longer exists, that the memory of the past no longer exists but only the time of ‘today, now and here); the work, the way of working – and we see it every day.

Even the law has been shattered, if not even lost, because if there is one element that characterizes the legislative production of recent years it is its overabundance, its uncontainability: the rules have multiplied and continue to multiply disproportionately, in every field, in unstoppable flows of words and overlaps (in a language increasingly oriented towards bureaucracy rather than law). And why? But precisely for this reason: because we all continually demand the issuing of rules that are right for us, that satisfy our needs of the moment, each for himself, on the assumption that our “I” coincides with the “I” of everyone else, that the complexity of the world can be simplified and reduced to the size of our self (personal or political). As if any request, simply because it is claimed, could only be absolutely right. It is a right that has lost or is losing its function, which should instead be that of tending towards a justice in which everyone, mutually, is able to recognize themselves, no one more than others; towards a justice that knows how to include its own limits, in which everyone’s reason is willing to put itself on the wrong side – renouncing the claim of an obligatory, universal self.

How did we get to all this? Since when did our “I” begin to overcome the boundaries beyond which an individualism that was still socially oriented, still aimed at building bonds and inter-individual relationships, retreated into a solely egocentric, solely egotistic individualism? It is a question that Luigi Manconi and Gaetano Lettieri also seem to ask themselves in a book just published by Il Saggiatore, “Poliziotto – Sessantotto. Violence and democracy”. In truth, there are many questions that Manconi and Lettieri ask themselves in their very dense and multicentric book; and not necessarily, of course, do we have to agree with the answers they try to provide to each one, with their theses and their visions of the world. But at least it is difficult to resist the suggestions coming from what we can consider the central thesis, according to which it is possible to identify a particular moment, in our recent history, representative of a great missed opportunity (or a betrayed dream, if you prefer), starting from which things could have gone differently compared to how they then went: and it is the decade following 1968.

Because what is actually difficult to deny is that that generational movement was endowed with enormous transformative potential, in its ideals; and yet it seems equally undeniable that this potential was not capable of carrying out the transformation of society and institutions that was to constitute its outcome, that is, of translating itself into a reformist culture. It is as if all the potential of that movement had finally imploded within itself, dissipating and lacerating itself internally: to the point, one could say, of becoming a victim of its own violent tendencies. Moro’s death itself, in this respect, can truly become a symbol: not only of the conclusion of a decade but also of a tragic perversion (because his fathers had to be challenged and dethroned, not killed); and therefore of a parricide devoid of mercy, “point of catastrophe of the libertarian, community and revolutionary aspirations of 1968” (Lettieri).

Here it is: the collapse of these aspirations was followed by a void that we were no longer able to fill otherwise; or that we have filled, precisely, only with our individualisms, otherwise any tension towards a justice that transcends them, towards a broader horizon, has disappeared. Of course, no rule will ever be able to contain the infinite, but it should still aspire to it, because ultimately this is nothing other than the responsibility to which the law should always feel called, while being aware of its own limits: to aspire to infinite justice, while negotiating it in everyday life

