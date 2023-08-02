Our top 10 destinations in August 2023 in Austria

Cool off in the Tscheppa Gorge … – Carinthia

In Carinthia you can also cool off on a gorge hike. We start the tour at the parking lot, where it then goes past the forest rope park, down to the Loiblabach to the Golden Bründl, the starting point of the gorge. The path leads you along steep rock faces and rushing water. You will cross bridges, ladders and climbs – so sturdy shoes are a must – until you reach the highlights of the tour: the Tschaukofall, the Teufelsbrücke and the Felsentor. From here it is about 30 minutes to the Gasthof Deutscher Peter, from where a bus will take you back to the parking lot.

The most important information:

Length: 4.4 km Duration: 2 hours Entry to the gorge: adults €10, children up to 15 years €7

Tscheppa Gorge | Unterbergen 65, 9163 Unterloibl

April 30th to October 31st

