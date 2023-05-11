Outlander Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Potential Plot and Spoilers!

Outlanderalso known as Outlander: The Thistle and the Tartan in Quebec and Switzerland, is an American television series created by Ronald D. Moore and based on the series of fantasy novels “The Thistle and the Tartan” written by Diana Gabaldon.

The series has been broadcast since August 9, 2014 on Starz in the United States, and since August 24, 2014 in Canada on Showcase for the first two seasons, then on W Network since the third season.

The series has been broadcast in Switzerland since November 18, 2015 on RTS, in Quebec since January 16, 2016 on ICI Radio-Canada Télé, and in France and Belgium since April 3, 2016 on Netflix. In France, the series has also been broadcast on television on Téva since September 5, 2021.

Are you curious about the fourth season of this American drama series? What are the air dates and plot of the new season of Outlander? Who will be part of the cast of season 7 of Outlander? Here we have all the information you need to know about Outlander Season 7.

Outlander season 7: Release date in France

Outlander Season 7 will be released on June 16, 2023. on Starz in the United States. For viewers in France, the episodes should be available on Netflix the next day (June 17, 2023), as has been the case in previous years

Starz has announced that Season 7 will consist of 16 episodes, but only the first half, which is eight episodes, will air on that date. The remaining eight episodes won’t air until 2024. This split airing is meant to keep fans happy during “The Drought” as they wrap up the eighth and final season.

Outlander season 7: Plot and story

Outlander saison 7 intrigue

The sixth season of Outlander ended with significant suspensions that are sure to be followed in the seventh season.

Claire is imprisoned in Wilmington and could be tried for the murder of Malva, the daughter of Tom Christie. If found guilty, she will be sentenced to hang.

Jamie, meanwhile, has just been rescued from the clutches of Richard Brown’s Security Committee. Along with Young Ian and John Quincy Myers, Jamie is now on his way to rescue Claire, presumably planning another prison break. (He already rescued her from Fort William in season one, and she rescued him from Wentworth in season one and Bastille in season two, so they both have experience with that) .

The seventh season is also set to reveal who really killed, and what the reappearance of time traveler Wendigo Donner means for the Fraser family.

There are several storylines in the series, but the main plot follows the story of Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser. The series explores their relationship, their struggle to change the course of history, and their quest to find their place in the world. Beyond that, the series also tackles larger themes such as war, politics, religion, and family.

A 20th century war nurse finds herself torn between two lives, and two lovers, after being mysteriously catapulted into the distant past.

The Outlander series has been praised for its fidelity to the original source material, but it has also been criticized for its depiction of sexual violence. The series has also been praised for its acting performances, particularly for Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, who play Claire Randall and Jamie Fraser respectively.

Outlander Saison 7 Casting

The seventh season of Outlander will focus on the events depicted in the sixth and seventh books of Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes and An Echo in the Bone.

These books feature all the main characters, so the following actors are sure to return:

Sam HeughanJamie Fraser

Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser)

Richard Rankin (Roger Mackenzie)

Sophie Skelton (Brianna Mackenzie)

Cast & Actors

The main cast of the Outlander series includes the following actors:

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall/Fraser

Sam Heughan as James “Jamie” Fraser

Tobias Menzies as Frank Randall and Jonathan “Black Jack” Randall

Over the seasons, many more actors have joined the cast, including:

Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield

Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall Fraser

Maria Doyle Kennedy as Jocasta Cameron

Ed Speleers as Stephen Bonnet

For the seventh season, we will have new guest actors and recurring roles throughout the series.

See as well

Not to be missed: Launch of season 3 of “La Reina Del Sur”

Will Jamie and Claire be in season 7?

Outlander Jamie and Claire

Outlander wouldn’t be the same without Jamie and Clarie Fraser, so fans can expect Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan to reprise their roles once again. The same goes for Brianna Randall Fraser, played by Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin’s character, Roger Wakefield.

John Bell will reprise the role of Ian Murray who, according to executive producer Maril Davis, will have a “great storyline” in season 7.

Viewers can also expect to see more Lord John Grey, played by David Berry, and Tom Christie, portrayed by Mark Lewis Jones.

Outlander season 7 trailer

Luckily, we just got a first look at new footage from the seventh season. The trailer is atmospheric and – dare we say it – electric.

While we wait for a more detailed trailer, there’s no shortage of opportunities to see your favorites on screen.

A Season 8 to wait?

It’s the end of an era and the beginning of a new one.

Starz has confirmed that Outlander will return for a 10-episode eighth and final season, which will follow the hit series’ 16-episode season 7, which premieres this summer.

And while fans will certainly be disappointed that Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) Fraser’s adventures through time and space are coming to an end, the series’ prequel series, Blood Of My Blood, received the green light from Starz and will consist of 10 episodes.

Deep down, Outlander is just one very long love story, and all love stories need a happy ending. Since wombs are original homes, this installment of the series ends with Jamie and Claire returning to each other.