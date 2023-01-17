Listen to the audio version of the article

Attendance, sales and average expenditure on the rise. The winter sales reward the outlet channel which, thanks to the generalized increase in prices with inflation growing by an average of 8.1% in 2022, offers Italian and international customers an attractive alternative at further reduced prices.

The first general estimates on the sales trend after the official start of the discounts show a slight increase on last year: according to the final balance for the period 5-8 January in the clothing-accessories and non-food retail sectors, drawn up by the Confimprese study center in collaboration with Global Strategy, almost 90% of the brands show an increase of more than 5% compared to the same period in 2022. The growth percentages recorded in the outlets, however, are double-digit.

Gen Z and tourists drive sales at McArthurGlen outlets

The five Designer Outlets of the McArthurGlen group (Serravalle Scrivia, Noventa di Piave, Castel Romano, Barberino del Mugello and Marcianise) have closed the first week of the winter sales, which began on January 5, with a 30% increase in sales and a 20% of footfall (admissions) compared to the same period in 2022. «We are really satisfied with this first week of sales – comments Donatella Doppio, the Group’s regional director Italy – We record a decidedly positive trend in all centres, with important numbers referable to all main indicators. A particularly favorable calendar which, combined with a mild climate in all our offices, has allowed for a well-balanced attendance bouquet, with a strong presence of families and visitors from Generation Z, but also a significant response from the tourist component and guests from Israel and Turkey in particular”.

The discounts – up to 50% which are added to the already reduced list price in the outlets – have boosted the sales of winter clothing, especially for children, but also footwear, technical clothing for the mountains, but also fashion items . Among the innovations put in place by the Designer outlets to stimulate (and facilitate) purchases is the partnership with Trenitalia which allows you to purchase regional train tickets and bus tickets in a single solution to get to the shopping villages.

The Style Outlets (Neinver): superati i livelli 2019

The Style Outlets of the Neinver group – Vicolungo, in the province of Novara, and Catelguelfo (Bologna) – also recorded encouraging results: «The start of the sales was absolutely positive in both our centres, with strong growth in visitors and sales compared to last year – explains Eduardo Ceballos, asset management Director of Neinver -. We have also reached and exceeded, with a double-digit increase, the levels of the 2019-20 winter sales season, the last one pre-Covid. Visitor flows recorded a peak at the start – between Thursday 5 and Sunday 8 January, both Vicolungo and Castel Guelfo hosted over 100,000 customers – and remained strong the following week as well. We expect this trend to continue.” Ceballos recognizes how in this historical moment the outlets are a privileged interlocutor for consumers who aim more and more at the purchase of quality products, but want to spend less: «The current economic context makes outlets a privileged channel for consumers, capable to combine product quality and convenient prices, combining them with an increasingly varied and experience-focused offer: entertainment, ancillary services, quality catering proposals. In fact, in addition to sales, positive performances should also be reported in our centers for catering».