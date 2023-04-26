Outrage over an act of vandalism in a Centenario square that went viral on networks

Some images of some teenagers who they stole a cement ball from Plaza San Martín de Centenario, and they walked her around in a cart, it went viral. The incident caused outrage among the residents. From the Municipality they indicated that the complaint was made.

“Here looking at the stone pit”, one of the people can be heard saying in a video that was later deleted and where it was seen how the element of the square was taken on top of a supermarket monkey.

As a joke, they placed glasses on the rock and They even created an Instagram profile for him, which was later deleted.

It was learned that he also went toaffected a water pipe and a hammock. The cement ball that was removed from the green space still hasn’t appeared.

A few weeks ago, damage was also recorded in the San Martín square, indicated the Centenario DIgital site.

The word of the Municipality of Centenario for the acts of vandalism

«We asked rI respect the public spaces of our city“, They expressed through a statement from the Municipality of Centenario, about the vandalism spread on social networks.

“The squares are places for the whole community to enjoythat is why we ask that we take care of each and every one of these shared spaces, “said the message.



