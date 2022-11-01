Artist Leon Wang’s first art exhibition “OutSad – Beyond Sadness” ended perfectly at SKP-S on October 10th. During the 2-month exhibition period, I witnessed the interaction between art and humanities with tens of thousands of audiences. Many audiences said that they saw themselves in the exhibition, and left a lot of artworks that went out of the circle. stronger artistic vitality.

On November 1st, the “OutSad Feast Beyond Sadness – Feast” art exhibition jointly created by artist Leon Wang and his team will be exhibited again in the large exhibition hall of T-10 Culture and Art Space on the fourth floor of SKP-S, Beijing, and will be exhibited for free. Out until February 5, 2023.

“I want my exhibition to be like a mirror in which every viewer sees himself. Every person in the mirror is a part of my work.”

Leon Wang is good at using a variety of techniques, crafts and materials to create works. Use digital images, mechanical automation, holographic sculpture, painting, etc. to establish a relationship with each viewer. Leon Wang mentioned, “For me, the most important thing is the exact fit of ideas and expressions. As for the creative form, I tend to be open-ended. The ‘OutSad Feast Beyond Sadness – Feast’ exhibition will be more open and rich. ‘Travel in search of the same kind’, ‘Imagination’, ‘Reconciliation with a soft world‘, ‘Magic Mirror’ and other new works, I hope everyone has a different experience.”

This exhibition, in addition to continuing to show the diverse side of the art form, also has new changes in the theme.

In the process of art entering the daily life of the public by means of various media, the elite and mysterious halo of art gradually disappears, and the connection between art and the public becomes more and more close, making it more equal and free.

In this case, the value of art has evolved from the traditional ceremonial worship value to the modern popular display value.

With the development of the times, it has become the link of commercial economy and cultural industry.

In presenting such artistic gestures, Leon Wang strives to find ways and means to bridge the distance between art and the audience.

How to achieve the balance of commercialization, scale and batch in the field of art, and to find a creative method and resonance emotion that can arouse public resonance, is the driving force of Leon Wang’s exploration in the industry.

As a remodeling of many fashionable and trendy high-end luxury brands through space and display, SKP-S’s artistic landscape has always been a check-in destination in the minds of consumers. In addition to the art installations and scene creation of the mall itself, the T-10 cultural and art space on the fourth floor of SKP-S carries more important responsibilities. Various forms of cultural and artistic activities such as VALENTINO’s “Reinterpretation” Art Exhibition and Style in Revolt are held here. T-10 Cultural and Art Space utilizes its unique spatial layout and targeted exhibition methods to serve more consumers. Create a unique artistic and cultural experience.

It is precisely because it is in line with the creative concept of integrating art and business that outsad and T-10 Culture and Art Space will once again present a new round of art feast. Based on a universal emotional base, Leon Wang hopes to build a bridge of communication between art and ordinary audiences through his works, and put emotions into his works, so that everyone can see their own from the protagonist. shadow.