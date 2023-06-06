Outsourcing runs between innovation and investments in logistics

Listen to the audio version of the article

With a turnover that exceeded 1.8 billion euros last year, up by 8.5% compared to 2021 and the forecast of a further increase of 7.6% for this year (Cosmetica Italia data) , cosmetic contractors export about 80% of their production, from skincare to body care, hair and make-up products, working in partnership with major international brands such as Estée Lauder, Lancôme, Dior, Chanel, Shiseido, Helena Rubinstein. And they represent an excellence of Made in Italy, as demonstrated by the fact that 55% of the make-up consumed all over the world comes from Italy. The region with the highest production vocation of the Italian cosmetics industrial system is Lombardy which concentrates 76% of the total turnover of the subcontracting segment with a value close to 1.4 billion. The rest of the companies are concentrated in Veneto with 8.2% of turnover and in Emilia-Romagna with 4.1%.

Intercos is one of the many companies operating in what is called the “quadrilateral of beauty” which includes the provinces of Cremona, Bergamo, Milan, Monza and Brianza. The largest Italian contracting company closed 2022 with sales up 24% to 835.6 million euros and an adjusted EBITDA of 121.7 million (+20.3%), a workforce of around 5,200 people, 11 centers research, 16 manufacturing plants and 15 sales offices on three continents. The pandemic first and the supply chain crisis and the war in Ukraine then did not slow down the group which increased its investments last year, proceeding with the expansion of the factory in Olgiate Comasco dedicated to the Hair & Body segment, also in virtue of the new commercial agreements stipulated, first of all the one with Dolce and Gabbana, and began the expansion of the factory in Poland.

Another company that creates, produces and markets make-up for international brands, Gotha Cosmetics, continues the process of insourcing its most strategic production processes. After taking over, in 2022, iColor Group, a company with two production sites in Shanghai and Suzhou operating in the make-up and skincare segments, and Mia Cosmetic Factory, specialized in filling poured products, foundation, mascara, gloss and highlighter, acquired Beauty Rain, a packaging company from Chieve (Cremona). «This operation – says Paolo Valsecchi, CEO of Gotha Cosmetics – allows us to consolidate our technical and industrial know-how in assembly activities and accelerate the process of integration and simplification of the supply chain. It is a further expansion of our industrial process that began with Mia Cosmetic. After acquiring two plants in China in 2022 to grow on the local market which has great potential, the intention is to expand the current offer to other product categories to offer our customers an increasingly complete service. Italy is very marginal for us: we sell almost exclusively abroad between the United States and Europe».

Lumson, which produces packaging, is also a company with a strong export vocation, which reaches 80%. «The reference markets are Europe and the USA – explains the president Matteo Moretti -. We closed 2022 with a 25% increase in turnover equal to 138 million. In the last five years, sales have doubled and our leadership position in the premium segment of airless with pouch (touchless) and make-up has been further strengthened thanks to the acquisition of Marino Belotti. Our strategy is increasingly focused on sustainability with systems aimed at protecting the environment and simplifying recycling at the end of the product’s life. Another flagship is represented by our dispensing systems, solutions that are designed, developed and manufactured entirely by our internal engineering department».

Sustainability and research are the development assets of Rolemi Hpc, a 20 million euro company (+25% compared to 2021) which produces ingredients for the cosmetic and nutraceutical market with around 900 customers in 44 countries and 54 employees. It has been recognized as one of the 150 most sustainable Italian companies and has received, also in 2022, awards, such as the Platinum rating awarded by EcoVadis, a platform that analyzes corporate activities aimed at sustainability; and the Best Managed Companies Award 2022, which Deloitte presents to companies that stand out in terms of strategy, skills and innovation, commitment and corporate culture, governance and performance, internationalization and sustainability.