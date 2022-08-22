On the 21st, Ouyang Nana posted a group of photos with Zhang Zifeng watching the exhibition on the social platform. Among them, the two took a group photo with the glass door and the reflector on the ceiling.

Ouyang Nana wrote in the accompanying text: “The first little guest of the exhibition, share today’s little happiness.” It is reported that Zhang Zifeng came to participate in Ouyang Nana’s personal cross-border art exhibition “221042”, including music, photography , painting, sculpture and other artistic elements, presenting a young, free and fearless new ecological art cross-border scene.

Ouyang Nana and Zhang Zifeng are both outstanding post-00 florets, and they have always had a very good relationship in private. Ouyang Nana participated in the recording of “The Longing for Life”, and met Zhang Zifeng in the show. The two little girls sang together and made music together in the field. Big show sisterhood, netizens also took the CP name “Na Tian’s Feng” for the two.

After that, the two also shot a magazine blockbuster with the theme of midsummer together. During the leisurely fun in summer, the sincere feelings between the two girls were also revealed. The two not only played selfies at the shooting site, but also confided their feelings to each other. Ouyang Nana said, “Sometimes I feel like I want to protect her (Zhang Zifeng), and I want to pamper her. I think everyone Call her sister, but in my opinion, she is not only my sister, but also my friend of the same age.” Zhang Zifeng said that sometimes the two feel very the same about something.

Regarding the photo of the two together, netizens also left messages saying that they had hit “Natian’s Feng” again, “Zifeng under the camera is so charming.”

