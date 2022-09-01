Source title: Ouyang Nana’s full-length album “Live Today” will be launched on September 5, and the cross-border art exhibition will be opened simultaneously

Ouyang Nana’s second fully composed music album “Live Today” will be officially launched on September 5. The entire album is designed with the concept of time as the main line, and contains 11 songs in total. Each song has its corresponding time and natural environment sound, which runs through 24 hours a day. In addition, Ouyang Nana ingeniously gives music listening a real touch, making music substitute. The atmosphere of feeling and empathy is full. In the context of time, Ouyang Nana explores the concept of “present” through “Live Today”, and incorporates many personal life insights into the album. The melody stops and changes to appreciate the “ordinary” for 24 hours, inspiring people between people. More spiritual interactions and emotional connections are of practical significance.At the same time as the release of the new album, Ouyang Nana initiated and curated the“221042 Live Today Crossover Art Exhibition”It was also officially opened on September 4th. It is the observation and thinking of love, time and the world that has existed in the hearts of 22-year-old girls for a long time. Find your own happiness and sunshine”. The 11 songs of “Live Today” explore the present through 24 hours As Ouyang Nana’s second fully composed English music album, this album asks a question, “If I am going to die tomorrow, what will I do today?”, and at the same time answer with 11 tracks. These 11 songs take 24 hours a day as clues, and use different emotional types and fragments of life as the basis for creation to deduce life in all its different states. The most important thing is to live in the moment and feel every moment of life with heart- This conclusion is also the background color of the exhibition. The album’s eponymous song “Live Today” was created as early as March 2021, and it took one year and five months to prepare for the follow-up albums. “Live Today” progresses layer by layer, using paragraphs of melody to bring emotional power to the outside world, and advocates everyone to cherish and live the moment together. The album contains a total of 11 songs including “Live Today”, “Sorry”, “143”, “Saving”, “Falling back to you”, each song has its own specific time latitude, running through 24 hours a day, broken , Memories, Depression, Remodeling… Using different emotional types and fragments of life as the basis of creation to deduce life in all its forms, and explore the meaning of life with the familiar “ordinary day”, which is rare Give the melody a real touch, full of expectations. At the same time, the graphic design of the album will also be presented in a collage form, using fragments of text torn from the notebook to be pasted, and accompanied by various symbol patterns designed by Ouyang Nana, making the transmission of notes more three-dimensional and adding music. Healing energy density. “221042 Live Today Crossover Art Exhibition” Creates a “Third Space” At the same time, Ouyang Nana initiated and curated the“221042 Live Today Crossover Art Exhibition”also meet the outside world. “221042” is a combination of three wonderful numbers: 22, 10, and 42. 22 is Ouyang Nana’s 22-year-old age, which is now; 10 is the age at which she entered her career as a musician. In her mind, it represents the perfect number. Represents the past; 42 is derived from author Douglas Adams’ science fiction novel “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” “the ultimate answer to life, the universe, and everything,” meaning the future. "221042 Live Today Cross-border Art Exhibition" takes music creation as the core, combined with decorative art and art work creation, etc. Ouyang Nana boldly builds #024 in Sanlitun into a limited-time hotel, and combines the entire building with the depth of the album Combined, each layer corresponds to a different song. Previously, Ouyang Nana had created her first cross-border art exhibition for the album "Tibetan". This time, she designed a concept hotel for the album. The eyes of the music fans, and everyone couldn't help shouting: "Really, a decent person, Nana!" This is also the second cross-border art exhibition held by Ouyang Nana after the "211042 Tibetan Cross-border Art Exhibition" held in Shanghai last year. At the press conference, Hu Yiyou, vice president of Taihe Music Group, presented Ouyang Nana with a special gift – an exquisite phone booth model, he said frankly: “Telephone booths imply communication, and each phone booth carries the joys and sorrows of countless time and space. At the same time, the phone booth is also an important symbol of contemporary art. Expressing communication, conveying human emotions, and carrying contemporary aesthetics is the essence of popular music. Therefore, phone booths have many similarities with popular music. I hope we can join hands in art. Travel freely in time and space, express yourself, and connect with each other. I wish Nana’s music works and artistic ideas can be shared with more friends who love life and art.” It is reported that the theme of the hotel is dominated by a red retro atmosphere. The first floor is a reception desk full of keys and a special restaurant designed by Ouyang Nana. Passing through any door of the wardrobe, you will enter a neon-colored retro ice skating rink, where all kinds of moments of love and bitterness are gathered. The terrace on the second floor is designed as a music box. If you continue to go up, you will see the transfer station, the telephone booth, and the late night. Camping, bookstores and other scenes, fans are in it, immersed in the reality and the unreal, they will find that the entire exhibition is deeply embedded in every note. In addition, this art exhibition also made physical details such as room cards, allowing music fans to step into the fantasy world of Ouyang Nana from the check in, and to find the best of their lives in the fusion of music and art exhibitions untie. The fusion of art and culture empowers the construction of Beijing as an international consumption center The “221042 Live Today Cross-Border Art Exhibition” co-created by curators Ouyang Nana and #024 integrates and collides with various artistic elements, like a new ecological art expression space full of imagination and healing power. As the brand incubation base of Chaoyang District, #024 once again integrates artistic elements into the vast urban space environment, forming a vivid, experienceable and readable symbolic context, reflecting the artistic taste from bit by bit, creating a rich A future lifestyle with dynamism and innovative spirit. After joining hands with Taihe Music, the two parties are committed to bringing a visual and immersive music journey from a broader and diverse perspective of music and art, and expressing themselves, Communicate with each other and present the times. #024 Integrate the two fields of culture and art to empower business, and create a "new consumption" experience that drives online and offline linkages through imaginative scenarios, connecting Chinese and foreign excellent design and manufacturing resources, and creating a healthy business in spring At the same time, it will exert a greater platform effect to help Beijing build an international consumption center city.

