Ouyang Nana’s New Album Debut Single ‘Mama Said’ Showcases Bold Music Breakthrough

Musician Ouyang Nana Releases Debut Single “Mama Said” from Upcoming Album “The Star 初星”

On July 26, Ouyang Nana, the budding musician, officially launched the debut single “Mama Said” from her highly anticipated 2023 album “The Star 初星.” The song showcases a fusion of pop rock and cool elements, representing a new breakthrough in Ouyang Nana’s music style. Co-produced by Ouyang Nana herself and cutting-edge producer Huang Yi, “Mama Said” incorporates a repetitive and captivating bass line as the foundation of the entire arrangement. By utilizing post-processing techniques on an old tape machine, the song adds a distortion effect to Ouyang Nana’s sweet tone, creating a multi-layered auditory impact.

In a statement, Ouyang Nana explained the meaning behind the song. Contrary to its title, “Mama Said” is not about the relationship between mother and daughter. Instead, in Ouyang Nana’s words, “Mama” symbolizes those individuals who provide practical advice and guidance during the growth process, be it parents, teachers, or even oneself. The song highlights the importance of transforming such advice into nourishment to strengthen oneself. The arrangement also incorporates the noise of the crowd to echo the song’s theme. Through “Mama Said,” Ouyang Nana not only showcases rebellion through music but also conveys a resolute statement of attitude – how to discover oneself and break free from the need for recognition from the outside world. She encourages listeners to learn to assert themselves and embrace the scrutiny of the world.

“We are all like a star at the beginning, with a unique light shining fearlessly,” Ouyang Nana shared in anticipation of her upcoming music work. She aims to capture her dialogue with herself during perplexing times, confronting her inner vulnerability, unleashing more energy, and living a carefree life. The Latin proverb “Per aspera ad astra – through adversity to reach the stars” serves as the core spirit of her work. This phrase has been her motto since the age of 22, providing her the strength to persist and move forward.

Ouyang Nana hopes that the listeners of “Mama Said” will rekindle their original aspirations, embrace their uniqueness, and shine bright like a star, illuminating their own paths.

