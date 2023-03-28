Blackened deathcore band Ov Sulfur released their debut album, The Burden Ov Faith, on Friday via Century Media Records. Now you can marvel at the single “Wide Open” including the video!

For a taste of The Burden Ov Faith, check out the video for the album version of “Wide Open” (featuring Howard Jones! by LIGHT THE TORCH) that brings the OG video to the beautiful infernal world of the album cover using AI as a visualizer!

Watch the AI-generated music video for “Wide Open” here:

Chase Wilson comments:

„Having Howard hop on the album version of ‚Wide Open‘ was the best thing that could have happened. We knew we wanted the song on the album, but we also knew it needed new life to live alongside the rest of the songs and not just be tossed on there. It’s crazy to us he wanted to work with us – less surprising is the fact he absolutely killed it. We just gave him the song and lyrics, and we let him do his thing. He really pushes the song to another level with both his screaming and singing. What a legend!“

Regarding the album, Ricky Hoover says:

„I’m beyond proud of what we’ve created on ‚The Burden Ov Faith‘. Who would have thought I would be screaming on new music over a decade after leaving Suffokate – let alone singing?! I legitimately didn’t think I was ever coming back to music period when I left back in 2012, so to have an album out on one of the most respected labels in metal is mindblowing. Huge shout out to all my band mates and everyone who worked to create this with us – and everyone who takes time out of their life to listen!“

Someone should have warned God to keep his enemies close because Ricky Hoover has bided his time and sharpened his blades. The former Suffokate singer traded his mic for a razor, touring life for family life and, yes, huge, stretched ears for comparably sized muscles. In short, Hoover is ready for war.

Last August’s Oblivion EP was just the first salvo he was planning after a hiatus from music for over a decade. With Century Media on board, it’s going to be goddamn apocalyptic on the upcoming single Wide Open and beyond. “Wide Open” sees their blackened deathcore reach murky depths, with Hoover’s growls plumbing the abyss and conjuring the screeches of lesser demons. Guitarists Chase Wilson and Matt Janz provide the perfect brutal backdrop with three breakdowns – and a dueling solo – while the eponymous rhythm section (bassist Ding and drummer Leviathvn) provide a solid yet frenetic base.

The band that emerged from the pandemic released their debut less than a year ago and it’s only been a little over a year since debut single ‘Behind the Hand of God’, but the growth is noticeable. The band sold out their first show, which doubled as an album release, and then played two weekends with solid headliners before touring with Carnifex, Impending Doom, Signs of the Swarm, Bury Your Dead, Enterprise Earth, Worm Shepherd and more . Up next is a tour with As I Lay Dying, Whitechapel and Shadow of Intent.

