Ov Sulfur – The Burden Ov Faith

Origin: U.S.A.

Release: 24.03.2023

Label: Century Media Records

Duration: 44:20

Genre: Blackened Deathcore

Ov Sulfur have made it their mission to walk a musical path that is sonically shrill, lyrically blasphemous and downright epic. With her latest work The Burden Ov Faith they want to cement exactly this description and promise ten songs that are both brutal and compositionally overflowing.

And indeed, the gentlemen from Las Vegas do not do so badly!

Already the opener Stained in Rotone yourself HERE can listen to, does not take long to ask and is reminiscent of a mixture of Behemoth and Butchertopped with a few old school Dark Cities synths. And also Befoulerthe HERE was pre-released and for which none other than Alex Terrible was invited doesn’t really stop there. Even if the clean vocals that are served up in between might not be everyone’s cup of tea. The majority of the album, however, largely dispenses with it.

Breathing is for other bands

Diversity continues. Death Ov Circumstance comes up with keyboard accompaniments, for example, which one would rather assume to be in symphonic metal.

Earthenthat it HERE available for audition seems a bit more melancholic overall, but that doesn’t make it any less brutal. For the title track The Burden Ov Faith became Lindsay Schoolcraft – the one about from Cradle Of Filth could know – brought to the microphone to give the song a very special touch.

Conclusion

Ov Sulfur have with The Burden Ov Faith definitely delivered quite well. The album goes down like oil and likes to do it several times in a row. The clean vocals, which are built in at times, could bother one or the other, but all in all a really solid album that you can definitely treat yourself to. 8 / 10

Line Up

Ricky Hoover – Gesang

Chase Wilson – guitar, vocals

Matt Janz – guitar

Ding – Bass

Leviathvn – drums

Tracklist

01. Stained In Rot

02. Befouler

03. Unraveling

04. Death Ov Circumstance

05. Earthen

06. A Path To Salvation?

07. I, Apostate

08. Wide Open

09. The Inglorious Archetype

10. The Burden Ov Faith

