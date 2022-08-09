Home Entertainment Over 100,000 people participated, and lululemon’s “Summer Fun Challenge” ignited a national fitness boom
Over 100,000 people participated, and lululemon’s “Summer Fun Challenge” ignited a national fitness boom

Over 100,000 people participated, and lululemon’s “Summer Fun Challenge” ignited a national fitness boom

(lululemon summer fun challenge wonderful ending)

The annual “Summer Fun Challenge” activity, with “music” as the core, hopes to let more people experience the joy of sports. Online courses include HIIT, bodyweight training, yoga and aerobic dance, no matter what kind of sports foundation you are in, you can start sweating anytime, anywhere. The four courses are carefully designed by four lululemon store ambassadors, and are widely popular on the Keep APP, with a total of more than 500,000 practice sessions.

There are also various forms of offline challenge activities, including yoga, aerobics, strength training, CrossFit, Frisbee, flag football and many other projects. In the connection of individuals, communities and cities, guests will challenge themselves to better themselves and experience the joy of sports and social interaction through the hearty summer sweat.

In the China Central Plaza adjacent to Beijing SKP, the team competition and dance party set off a climax of “Summer Music Challenge”. As the first large-scale hot sweat event after the opening of the SKP store, store ambassadors, community partners and product educators led hundreds of guests to release their potential with the rhythm and connect with each other through music and hot sweat.

(Beijing

(Beijing “Summer Fun Challenge”: Hot Sweat Activity in China Central Place)

(Beijing

(Beijing “Summer Fun Challenge”: Hot Sweat Activity in China Central Place)

In Chongqing Jiangbeizui Grand Theater Square, the store ambassadors linked more than 200 sports enthusiasts to carry out a relaxing yoga practice accompanied by soothing music and beautiful sunset. A full state, use lululemon “Summer Music Challenge” to light up the Chongqing Nightlife Festival.

(Chongqing

(Chongqing “Summer Fun Challenge”: Sunset Yoga Activity Facing Jiangbeizui Grand Theater)

In Shenyang, several lululemon stores jointly invited more than 100 partners to start a fun challenge at the China Industrial Museum. Participants indulged in sweating in the square in front of the museum, making the city’s history and cultural features stand out against each other, and felt the fun of summer in team sports.

(Shenyang

(Shenyang “Summer Fun Challenge”: China Industry Museum Training Activity)

In Shenzhen Vientiane World, sports enthusiasm echoes the energetic atmosphere of summer, and unique activities are launched. Lululemon store ambassadors and community partners led more than 60 participants to experience the core surfing training and enjoy the rhythm of Zumba at night.

(Shenzhen

(Shenzhen “Summer Fun Challenge”: Vientiane World Surfing Core Training and Zumba Activities)

Regardless of the city, lululemon’s “Summer Fun Challenge” aims to connect with each other through the energy of the community and empower guests to feel better about themselves. Although the “Summer Fun Challenge” in 2022 has come to an end, the sweaty life that lululemon has always advocated will continue. Follow lululemon’s official WeChat and Weibo, participate in community courses, and work with lululemon to activate your good state!

aboutlululemon

lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU) creates professional shoes, apparel and accessories for yoga, running, training and other sports and life scenarios. Through the launch of breakthrough products and experiences, it builds meaningful interpersonal connections and stimulates potential. Improve people’s happiness. As an industry benchmark in the field of fabric innovation and functional design, lululemon draws feedback from the global community of yoga practitioners and athletes to continuously empower product development. For more information, visit WWW.LULULEMON.COM.

aboutlululemonChina

lululemon is actively expanding its international business, and China is an important partner. Lululemon, together with ambassadors, relies on store layout and digital strategy to establish a real connection with customers, advocate an active and healthy lifestyle, and respond to the call of “Healthy China“. lululemon’s mission is to empower people to feel better and realize their greater potential. For more product details, or to participate in community courses, please visit lululemon offline stores or log in to the official platform.

