Source title: “Overcoming the Thorns 2”, the three masters in the fire battle, Su Youpeng’s emotional interpretation of “Stop Sitting” successfully won

Su Youpeng Sangong challenged the double-stage captain’s show to stage “time and space travel”

This performance is divided into two halves. In the first cooperative bonus show, the six flame tribes are divided into two groups for a 3V3 duel. Because the total firepower of the tribe obtained on this stage directly affects whether the team members stay or stay, Su Youpeng, who has always been full of respect and sincerity for the stage, went all out in this field, and played together with Ren Xianqi and Chen Xiaochun to stage the captain’s show, with a retro song Feng’s “Back to the Future” took the audience back to 1985.

The retro disco shape is matched with the magical brainwashing dance. On the stage of modern technology, Su Youpeng wears a green retro jacket and integrates the movements such as disc playing and glass cleaning into the dance, igniting the atmosphere of the scene. When it comes to creative ideas, Su Youpeng hopes to use the song to appeal to everyone not to ignore daily communication with friends around them because of social software.

The performance link goes all out to show the captain’s sense of responsibility, “Side and Don’t Stand by”, the textured stage conquers the audience

In the end, in the first half of the battle, “Back to the Future” lost by a narrow score. In the second half of the tribal 1V1 duel, the Su Youpeng tribe played against the Zhang Zhenyue tribe. Su Youpeng showed his sense of responsibility as a leader. In the stage rehearsal of “Wait and Watch”, he proposed to increase the space for the team members to show. In order to better interpret the emotions expressed in the song, he also started the teaching of performance classes and took the team members to the recording studio for practice. During the interview, he also revealed that On the emotional side, it means that the team members have always been together and have a deep relationship, and I really don’t want to part with the scene.

During the performance, he wandered between black and white light and shadow, and slowly sang the lyrics “missing makes people panic”. The stage was constantly switching between the sense of plot and the sense of film. The emotion was full and swaying freely. At the end, the audience was left with an open imagination space. , so that many brothers also said that they were deeply moved after reading it. In the end, “Wait and Watch” successfully won, and netizens were also very surprised by Su Youpeng’s performance, and they all said: “As expected of the director, Su Youpeng’s emotional rendering is really amazing, the key is that he sings very delicately.” “Two songs, one The first hilarious song is affectionate, and all Captain Su’s efforts and efforts are worth it.”

