Overhead – Telepathic Minds

Origin: Finland

Release: 31.03.2023

Label: self-publishing

Duration: 01:29:04

Genre: Progressive Rock



When it comes to retroprog from Nordic countries, the focus is usually on Norway or Sweden. The inclined fan has known that actors from Finland populate this sub-scene at least since the appearance of Overhead.

For over 20 years, the Finns have been releasing high-quality albums and playing live with scene greats like Spock’s Beard, Anathema or Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets and also appear at well-known prog festivals. For the sixth album Telepathic Minds you get out for a double boom, so to speak. And that on double vinyl, double CD or digital.

Modern retroprog in its most beautiful form

In fact, the new work has become a double album. Overhead made good use of the pandemic break and Telepathic Minds offers high-quality retroprog with almost one and a half hours. Almost every title has turned into a mini epic, starting with the excellent opener War To End All Warsthat her HERE can hear.

Of course, the other long tracks like Ghost From The Future or the title track and play tip Telepathic Mindswhich touches on many musical themes in its length, offers coherent transitions of the individual parts and, like the rest of the record, is produced with crystal clarity, offers modern keyboard sounds and heartbreaking guitar solos and lyrically reflects the wild times in which the album was produced.

Still thematically up-to-date

Conditioned minds, repeat the same lines it says in short Tuesday That Never Came, that you HERE can hear. Although Overhead clearly celebrate retroprog, so they are on the pulse of time. They make music in a very balanced way, no instrument is in the foreground for long.

The excessive use of the flute is beautiful Telepathic Minds a little near Jethro Tull moves. Melodically, the album convinces me in its entirety, it bravely avoids any tendency towards excessive catchiness. At the end there is again Almost Always Near The End a bouncer who furios a spectrum between Pink Floyd and Kansas covers. It tastes highly melodic Telepathic Minds fine off.

Conclusion

With Telepathic Minds throw Overhead a brimming Retroprog double epic without lengths on the market. The work is musically coherent and covers a wide spectrum from sweet to rocky. A progressive rock highlight for spring. 10 / 10

Line Up

Alex Keskitalo – vocals, flute

Jaakko Kettunen – Guitars, Keyboards

Ville Sjoblom – drums

Janne Katalkin – Bass

Jere Saarainen – Keyboards

Tracklist

01. War To End All Wars

02. Ghosts From The Future

03. Sail Across The Universe

04. The Pilot’s Not Fit To Fly

05. Sleep Tight Sweetheart

06. Telepathic Minds

07. Tuesday That Never Came

08. Planet Of Disorder

09. Sheep Stay Silent

10. Almost Always Near The End

