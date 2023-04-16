OVERKILL – Scorched

It’s not aggression for the sake of aggression, there are a lot of different elements on the record. To me, it’s more heavy metal, and less of an outright thrash record. There’s a hell of a lot of melody on it. Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth

Being able to write music history for three decades OVERKILL looking back, who are now releasing their 20th studio album with “Scorched”. Dave Linsk’s fingers dart down the guitar neck, opening the title track of the same name, “Scorched”. The tension rises until Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth screeches into the mic and you are immediately carried away by the song. Heavy, heavy beats let you groove straight away and with the many different musical direction changes, the song gives a good foretaste of the album.

Siren-like sounds and DD Verni’s bass playing that gets under your skin introduce the track “Goin Home”, which is one of the best on the album due to the catchy refrain. With more speed and hard rapped vocals, “The Surgeon” surprises right at the beginning. Surgically precise, the musical arrangement is brought to a climax until the whole operation is briefly interrupted in order to bring the blood-freezing song to an end with deliberately harder sounds. After that, you certainly don’t want to meet a doctor.

“Twist Of The Wick” only gives you a short breather before it continues with less fear but no less disturbing. Anyway a track to enjoy some head banging and drumming from drummer Jason Bittner and solid guitar riffing from Derek Tailer. After that, you can also stop by the “Wicked Place” and get a portion of gloom and hopelessness with bloodcurdling screams.

The track “Wont Be Coming Back” hits some epic tunes and grabs you right away, before “Fever” alternates a dreamy melody with alternating feverish passages that hit you in full force. “Harder They Fall” is pushed forward with fast riffings, which once again underlines the lightning-like changeability. A bit more grounded but no less brutal it continues with “Know Her Name”, whose conflict is also reflected in the cover of the LP. At the end there is a rhythmic finale with “Bag O Bones” in which the bones are shaken.

OVERKILL get everything out of their repertoire and release an extremely successful album with “Scorched”. With tracks that know how to transport the different feelings of the songs musically. In addition to classic Thrash Metal, there are varied melodies to be heard, so you definitely won’t get bored with this album.

Tracklist „Scorched“:

1. Scorched

2. Goin Home

3. The Surgeon

4. Twist Of The Wick

5. Wicked Place

6. Wont Be Coming Back

7. Fever

8. Harder They Fall

9. Know Her Name

10. Bag O Bones

Total playing time: 51:05

