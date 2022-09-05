Co-produced by iQIYI and Chinese Miracle, Dai Ying and Zhu Kai are the chief producers, Xu Mi and Liu Guimei are producers, Wang Feng is directing, Hu Yitian, Chen Yuqi, Wang Tianchen and Bai Bing are the leading actors, Liu Yitong, Dai Wen Wen, Heize, Zhang Xuehan, Li Lin starring, Ling Qi, Wang Bing, Chen Zihao, Duan Lanli as screenwriters, the fantasy love drama “The Romance of Time” started today. The play tells the story of the sweet and funny love story between Xiang Qin Yu (played by Hu Yitian), a kung fu superstar of the Republic of China, who was accidentally shot on the set and traveled to the modern age, and his screenwriter fan Jin Ayin (played by Chen Yuqi).

Hu Yitian and Chen Yuqi met across time and space to start the “I Love Script with the Idol of the Republic of China”

The movie star of the Republic of China came to Qin Yu (played by Hu Yitian) through time and space, and had a wonderful encounter with the young screenwriter Jin Ayin (played by Chen Yuqi). The unexpected arrival of the idol made Jin Ah-yin overjoyed, so the little fan took the love script in hand and started a cohabitation life with the idol. At the beginning of the plot, Jin Ah-yin “conspired against Qin Yu” with a fan’s mentality, and the daily joy of cohabitation begins. In the ambiguous relationship, Xiang Qin Yu also gradually fell in love with Jin Ayin, and opened up the relationship between him and the two supervisors. Whether it is the ambiguous pull before the love, or the strong affection afterward, the two are sweet to the heart. But the journey of love across time and space is not destined to be full of sugar and ice. The final prediction is based on whether Xiang Qin Yu will leave or not. The crisis of parting makes the two gradually see the importance of each other in each other’s hearts. Xiang Qin Yu has an emotional bond, what will he choose in the face of an unknown fate? Will it stay in modern times? How will the two work together to face difficulties and write a romantic contract with unswerving courage? The questions spread out one by one, and people couldn’t help but think about it.

Misplaced love, sweet and cruel intertwined

“Super Romance” uses a dislocation of time and space to interpret dislocation of love, and the sweet and sour high-concentration emotional colors give people high expectations. First of all, the drama starts with the cute and interesting daily life of the idols of the Republic of China living together with modern fans, paving the way for a light and happy background. In a relaxed and cheerful atmosphere, it gradually attracts people to fall into the love whirlpool of Qin Yu, Jin Ayin. All kinds of high-sweet plots hit the hearts of girls layer by layer, stimulating the secretion of dopamine, making people addicted to it. The dislocation setting of time and space adds color to the sweet fun, and at the same time, it is like Hitchcock’s bomb, which increases the sense of tension and anxiety, and the light suspense element doubles the sourness of the plot. The sweetness of idol fans’ love is intertwined with the abuse of modern times and space in the Republic of China. There is sourness in the sweetness, and the emotional context is ups and downs, giving the audience an immersive sugar-eating experience.

“Super Romance” will be launched tonight at iQIYI Lianlian Theater. VIP members will update 2 episodes at 20:00 every day, non-members will transfer 1 episode each from Monday to Saturday at 20:00, and members will have 6 episodes on the first day. 13 days in a row, straight to the finale! What kind of romantic story will happen to Qin Yu and Jin Ayin? How will the time and space interlaced love go? The starry sky rotates, I invite you to meet!