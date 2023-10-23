Ovs and Deborah Compagnoni combine experience and passion

Listen to the audio version of the article

For a few days now, the weather conditions have seemed favorable for winter and outdoor sports and there could be no better omen for the ski collection just launched by Ovs and called Altavia by Deborah Compagnoni, created by the group led by Stefano Beraldo in collaboration with the most successful Italian ski champion ever.

«The ski collection is an important stage in Ovs’ path in the world of sportswear, where the technical approach is fundamental to adding value to the offer – explains Beraldo, CEO of the group -. Deborah Compagnoni is a symbol of excellence in the world of skiing, but she is also an attentive connoisseur of the product and the needs of those who use it. With Altavia we want to reach all athletes who, practicing skiing at all levels, require the right quality characteristics from clothing to feel comfortable with a high quality, technical and aesthetic product, at a surprisingly accessible price.”

The relationship between quality (very high) and price is one of Ovs’ strong points, as demonstrated by the collections of women’s, men’s, children’s (and now also bridal) clothing under the Piombo brand. A particularly important relationship in times when we have to give up practicing wonderful sports such as skiing due to the prices of the necessary equipment.

«I am very honored and proud to have collaborated with the Ovs team for the Altavia collection, bringing all my experience both on a technical and stylistic level – says Deborah Compagnoni -. I enjoy practicing alpine skiing and ski mountaineering (skimo), a discipline that will become Olympic in the next Games, those of Milan Cortina 2026, and having contributed to the creation of women’s, men’s and children’s lines that combine design, performance and quality at a accessible is a source of great satisfaction: we can say that with Ovs sport truly becomes for everyone.”

The collection takes the name of the first of the great Dolomite routes, Alta Via n°1, known as the classic, which puts even mountain guides to the test. Ovs garments are designed to meet high technical requirements: protection from wind, humidity and cold, but also wide freedom of movement, breathability and grip, and are therefore suitable for all levels of athletic preparation of those who practice skiing. . The fabrics – stretch to guarantee elasticity and resistance to any movement, and water resistant – are assembled with heat-taped seams, which ensure tightness. The internal padding is in 3M Thinsulate, a material that optimizes heat retention and breathability. Watertight zips, elasticated powder skirts, detachable suspenders, side vents, adjustable hem (for trousers) and one-hand adjustable hood add functionality and comfort to the garments.

Share this: Facebook

X

