Listen to the audio version of the article

BARI – Ovs is working on the gradual return, over the next few years, of part of the production activity carried out abroad, up to 10% of the total workforce, and Puglia «perhaps with the underwear chain, it can be an attractive location» . Stefano Beraldo, CEO of the Ovs group, thus explains the back shoring projects that for some production sites should close the relocation started 20 years ago, such as in China where “there is now a rebalancing of wages with Italy”.

Hence the decision to make Bari, in the three-year period 2023/2025, a hub that gives a second chance to clothing, the so-called “reconditioning”, and generates a lot of research and development to support the digital transformation of retail companies, artificial intelligence and cyber security. The 33 million euro investment (14 in tangible assets and 19 in research & development) that the Ovs group will make in Puglia as part of a program contract financed in part by the Puglia region through PugliaSviluppo, the company in house which manages the incentives for the attraction of new production plants also of large national and non-national companies.

Stefano Berald, CEO of Ovs Spa

It is the sign that in this region there is an interesting system and the right approach to attract new productive investments. In Bari Ovs will hire 125 employees in three years, including many graduates with skills in the world of digital, artificial intelligence and cyber security, therefore engineers, computer scientists – who will work at the Bari Polytechnic – as well as specialized figures to be employed in the reworking of leaders and in activities related to the multifunctional center and the reconditioning processes and those related to the issues of environmental sustainability and circular economy.

Seen by Ovs, the investment program decided on Bari – which allows a back-shoring process, takes into account the geographical distribution of the market, the characteristics of the supply chain and synergies with know-how suppliers – is in line both with the regional specialization and with the group’s national vision regarding the Intelligent Factory and digital transitions and sustainability. «We chose to invest in this region – adds Stefano Beraldo – due to the presence of an ecosystem of industrial poles and companies with relevant specializations concerning the clothing-fashion sector. The partnership with the Bari Polytechnic also offers us the opportunity to enhance the skills of the area, working with young graduates to develop new projects in the world of technological innovation”.

This from Ovs is, in chronological order, the first linked, for the R&D part, to digitization which this time does not concern ICT groups but fashion. So far, in fact, supported by regional program contract funds, IT multinationals have settled in Bari and have contributed to the development of a digital hub with almost 17,000 employees, an annual growth trend of 9%, almost 8,000 companies registered in the chamber system. The establishment of Ovs is the confirmation of the existence of a system which, through digitalisation, transversally affects all production sectors, including fashion and, consequently, requires increasingly hybrid professional profiles.