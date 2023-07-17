Oxblood Forge – Cult of Oblivion – EP Review

Oxblood Forge – Cult of Oblivion

Origin: Boston / USA

Release: 30.06.2023

Label: self-release

Duration: 18:47

Genre: Heavy Metal

The fiver Oxblood Forge comes from Boston, Massachusetts and since 2014 has been dedicated to a rather unconventional style mix of heavy metal, mixed with doomy moments, thrashy riffs and elements of stoner rock.

This EP Cult Of Oblivion is the band’s fifth release and the follow-up to their debut album Decimator from the year 2021. Before that created Oxblood Forge several EPs as well as a split release with the band they are friends with Mourn The Light.

When the drawer is too narrow

Stand out from the crowd Oxblood Forge through their mix of styles. Of course, the sound is primarily made up of a riff-oriented, classic Heavy Metal. However, the band tends to combine everything with Thrashy riffs and Doomy vibes.

But Oxblood Forge are through the singing of Kenneth MacKay put the listener to the test. Either you can live very well with the nasty vocals or the nasty vocals scare off the classic Metal listener.

The dark numbers have always been accompanied by hateful singing, which could come from the sludge, but could also lean towards hardcore. On the other hand, it is this way of singing that makes the band recognizable.

Cleansing dark fire

The EP starts with the title track Cult Of Oblivion. The lyrics are about a political charlatan who seduces and lies to the masses. Although there are certainly parallels to specific US politicians, the song is written in such a way that it could refer to any other imposter or cult leader. The song quickly whips forward, fueled by riffs and drums. The bickering and hateful vocals fit the content and Robb Lioy gives us a guitar solo towards the end.

What would the industry be without Black Sabbath Relation? At Upon The Altar has one on the reef of Children Of The Grave ajar and spices everything up quickly with their own trademarks. Slowly and doomy starts Cleanse With Fire. The guitar riffs weigh heavily and the bass vibrates massively. There are also said nasty vocals and a slowly increasing grooving finale.

Next to the opener is Mask Of Satan particularly successful. The song is based on the horror film classic Black Sunday (Mask Of Satan) and can be used as an appetizer HERE be heard. The song captures the heaviness and occult darkness very well. Oxblood Forge combine very well the raw energy in the verses with a more melodic chorus. A song that encourages banging and shouting along.

Conclusion

Oxblood Forge On their new EP they present themselves heavier, rougher and much darker than on the first album. Even if the singing is certainly a matter of taste, I lay it Cult Of Oblivion all fans of bands like Mercyful Fate and Venom warmly to the heart. 7,5 / 10



Line Up

Kenneth MacKay – Life

Greg Delleria – Bass

Robb Lioy – Lead Guitar

Erik Fraunfelter – drums

Steve Nelson – Rhythmusgitarre

Tracklist

01. Cult Of Oblivion

02. Upon The Altar

03. Cleanse With Fire

04. Mask Of Satan

