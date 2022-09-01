ROME – Pivot Power, together with the municipality of Oxford, Fastned, Tesla Superchargers and Wenea, has officially opened the Energy Superhub Oxford, the most powerful charging hub for electric vehicles in Europe. The project is part of a national network of “Energy Superhubs” developed by Pivot Power, which combines batteries connected to the distribution network and power infrastructures for charging electric vehicles, in order to increase renewable sources and accelerate the decarbonisation of transport .

The charging hub, powered entirely by renewable energy, will initially offer fast and ultra-fast charging for 42 vehicles simultaneously at Oxford’s Redbridge Park and Ride. In addition, with 10 MW of capacity, the hub will be able to grow to provide recharging capability for 400 vehicles, thus helping to adequately support the 36 million electric vehicles expected on UK roads by 2040. “Electric vehicles constitute a key part of our transport decarbonisation strategy, so I am delighted to see the opening in Oxford of the most powerful EV charging hub in Europe – underlined Trudy Harrison, Minister for Transport Decarbonisation – Both the government and the ‘The industry, working together, are investing billions in projects like this to help provide the infrastructure needed to support the UK’s electric revolution and increased sales of electric vehicles. This in turn will help us decarbonise transport, create highly skilled jobs and ensure cleaner air across the UK ”.

Fastned, the European fast-charging company for electric vehicles, initially installed ten charging stations at the Superhub with 300 kW of available power, capable of delivering 300 miles of range in just 20 minutes for hundreds of electric vehicles per day. Wenea, one of the largest providers of electric vehicle charging services in Europe, has installed twenty 7-22 kW charging stations, while a further twelve 250 kW Tesla Superchargers are available to owners of the cars of the Californian house. Finally, it should be noted that the £ 41 million urban decarbonization project, carried out by Pivot Power together with a consortium of global partners and partly financed by the British government, will allow significant reductions in emissions in the electricity and heating sectors. and transport as part of the Oxford decarbonization program by 2040, with a saving of 10,000 tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to removing over 2,000 cars from the road, which will rise to 25,000 tons in 2032. In short, that British University of Oxford is a good example that should certainly be replicated if we want to give a concrete “shock” to the implementation of a more sustainable mobility that is still proceeding too slowly.