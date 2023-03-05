Home Entertainment O’zapft is: Beer party keeps election promises and opens mobile beer fountain
O'zapft is: Beer party keeps election promises and opens mobile beer fountain

O’zapft is: Beer party keeps election promises and opens mobile beer fountain

WIEN. Die beer party, which was able to move into some district parliaments in the last Vienna municipal council elections, has now kept one of its election promises: the beer fountain on the historic Schwarzenbergplatz was opened to a great deal of media interest. The only drop of bitterness: due to bureaucratic requirements, the fountain may not be permanently installed there, but promised marco pogo, musician and presidential candidate that the fountain will be present at the upcoming Beer Party events. Bottom up!
Photos (c) popmagazin.at / Hans Juergen Gernot Miggl

