«P é ro brings the craftsmanship of the whole of India to the world»

P é ro is increasingly known and appreciated, in 2019 he was a special guest at Pitti, but continues to show at the Lakme fashion week in Mumbai. Are you afraid of becoming a full-fledged fashion brand?

We have always tried to create clothes and accessories that are timeless and that can attract everyone’s gaze and interest and be wearable at any time of the year and, perhaps more importantly, at any age. We don’t believe in following trends, we rely on our instincts and want to create pieces that stay in wardrobes for years and years. Each season we offer a mix of classic silhouettes and surprising pieces with new fabrics and embroidery or decoration techniques. Perhaps precisely because we make no effort to be trendy or fashionable, we will never be in fashion or out of fashion. Recently, what we could almost define as a new philosophy of buying consciously and consuming with care has been added. I think today people are learning to better choose how to invest when purchasing clothing, jewelry or anything else to wear. It is no longer a question of choosing what is fashionable, but rather what is made with attention, quality, desire for harmony and beauty. People want to look at their wardrobes with taste and pleasure for years, perhaps thinking about handing down their garments to children and grandchildren, especially if they are handmade pieces on looms.

Let’s go back to the beginning, who are the people who helped or inspired you the most?

I always say that it is thanks to my mother’s encouragement that I found the courage to leave Udaipur, the city of lakes, as we call it in Rajasthan, where I was born in 1983 and from which I left in 2000, to study design in Ahmedabd and then work in textiles in Delhi. Another woman, Adele Gandola, who I call my Italian mother and who has always worked in the world of fashion and its distribution, was fundamental in leaving India and engaging with the world. Fifteen years ago Adele saw one of my creations in Vogue Italia which had been chosen for the Lakme GenNext competition for young designers. She wrote to me, I invited her to India and I saw her leave again, packing my creations into large suitcases, which she took to the United Kingdom, Milan and Paris and the first orders immediately arrived from some of the best shops in London and other European fashion capitals. The collaboration between me and Adele, who technically today is the distributor of p é ro all over the world, from Europe to Japan, has lasted for 15 years. There is no written contract, it’s all based on love and trust. Since I am Indian, I call the meeting between Adele and me a marriage made in heaven or perhaps in some of our happier past lives.

How do you see the future of p é ro?

