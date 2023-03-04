A farewell with a bang – After 20 years in the business, the Viennese rapper P.TAH says goodbye for now. But he doesn’t do that without delighting his loyal fans with another real masterpiece in the form of the new EP “Season Finale” (Duzz Down San; release: March 3).

You can definitely count him among the great influential personalities of Austrian hip-hop. The rapper Peter Jeidler aka P. TAH as one of the leading protagonists of the scene, who has not only appeared with countless publications of his own, but also as a producer, organizer and label founder and boss (Duzz Down San) kept things going. In addition, and this should not go unmentioned, it is also thanks to him that UK bass has found its way into German-speaking countries. But now it’s over for now. There is one thing more worthwhile for him now, he admits.

But before it P leaves the stage and it’s quiet around him, he lets it rip again and provides one last time the proof of his really extraordinary skills on the microphone. “Season Finale” has become exactly what his fans wish for when they say goodbye. Strong, varied beats, deep, deep basses, hard punchlines that really kick, technically demanding and experimental instrumentals with their own sound aesthetics that create a lot of atmosphere, and a rap performance that really unleashes the flow. The EP also underlines that P was never an artist who was content to walk along the same musical path over and over again. The new tracks once again show his great breadth of expression. He masters the angry and critical role just as masterfully and authentically as he does the more dreamy tone, which swings slightly nostalgically, especially on this, his last EP.

It’s definitely a strong finish to go with P adopted. Let’s just hope that it’s not a definitive good bye and that we might hear something from him again at some point.

