Pablo Finkelstein, the leading short filmmaker in Argentina

Pablo Finkelstein has proven to be one of the most original voices in Argentine short films in recent years. In an exclusive interview with Perfil.com, the filmmaker takes us on a journey through his career and where he believes his career will go in the future.

—How did you discover your passion for cinema?

—According to my father’s memories, my passion for cinema began when I was little and after seeing “Cinema Paradiso”, I said that I wanted to be a projectionist.

—How did your career in the world of cinema begin?

—I studied cinema at the FUC and began to film video clips, short documentaries and fashion films. I always had a passion for telling stories and applying a narrative imprint to everything I did.

“LA REPRESA”, an intimate drama about a woman who lives with her quadriplegic husband and finds another life outside of her home. Courtesy: LASLU PRESS.

—Why did you choose short films as a medium to tell your stories?

—I like the challenge of achieving an emotion where the attention span is shorter but the intensity is complete. In turn, I am inspired by the time limitation and the obligation to synthesize the story. Telling dramas with realistic content, exploring the character, testing themes that are generally controversial, controversial, taboo subjects, leading to intellectual perversion. The important thing for me is to transmit a message so that the viewer reflects and can open a new philosophical channel, generating new ways of seeing reality.

—What was your first experience in the production of short films?

—It was participating in the Project 48 contest, there I lived my first experience of filming with few resources, working as a team and with no one to limit my creativity, except for time and the rules of the contest. We presented a short film called “Eterno retorno” and we won the award for the public’s choice.

What did you learn from that experience?

—I was able to understand where my passion lies, since the entire process of developing a work from scratch until seeing it screened, in a “class A” festival like the International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia in Sitges, Spain, ended up clarifying why the Short film is today the medium that I am most passionate about.

Pablo and his companions presented “Sangre azul” at the International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia in Sitges, Spain. Courtesy: LASLU PRESS.

—What place should the short film have in the film industry?

—I think that short films should have more distribution spaces due to the current paradigm of short audience attention, where series are chosen over films. In 2020, it forced me to face short film projects on a smaller scale. I understood that quantity should not be confused with quality. In fact, synthesizing a story and conveying an emotion in 15 minutes or less is more complex than doing it in 2 hours. This allowed me to explore different universes without the fear of failing and taking greater creative risks.

-What are your current projects?

—I just finished “La represa” a short film co-directed with my creative partner Isidro Escalante. We have high expectations for the festival circuit since we have received important invitations. Currently I continue to exercise the audiovisual muscle by making short films and developing feature film projects and series, including a documentary. I am also finishing the post-production of a short film that I produced and filmed directed by Piwa La Piwa and financed through the Cultural Impulse program of the Ministry of Culture of the City of Buenos Aires. It deals with the migratory crisis in Argentina, addressing the case of a young Nigerian refugee who arrives in the country with the hope of finding a better life.

In this scene from “Diamond Soul”, Ahmed, the Nigerian refugee, is in an interview at migrations requesting refuge. Courtesy: LASLU PRESS.

—What advice would you give to someone who wants to make a short film?

“My advice would be to take a chance and trust your instincts.” The creative process is a path full of ups and downs, making mistakes in order to grow and develop a style. Collaborate on others’ projects and learn together. Pay attention to detail and work collaboratively with other creatives. As a team we are stronger.