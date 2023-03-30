Seventh in succession to the throne of Spain, young and sporty, Pablo Urdangarín, the nephew of King Felipe VI, is making a place for himself in the “heart” breaking latest news.

For many, the 22-year-old is his uncle’s ‘successor’ as Spain’s King of Hearts for what magazines call “his spectacular physique”, has a lot of fans on social media and her romantic life is featured more often in the press.

Although he does not have a royal title or occupies a place among the protagonists of the British monarchy (like his cousins, the future Queen Leonor and the Infanta Sofía), Pablo Urdangarín de Borbón is royalty: in addition to being Felipe VI’s nephew, He is the grandson of the disgraced King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía. And this links him to practically all European royalty.

but the young Urdangarín decided to follow the path that his parents traced. His mother is the Infanta Cristina, once a popular girl in the House of Bourbon, today another fall from grace, and she has four siblings: Juan Valentín, Miguel and Irene.

His father is the former sportsman Iñaki Urdangarín, who served a sentence for corruption in what was the biggest scandal suffered by the Spanish monarchy since the restoration of 1975.

But Pablo doesn’t want to know any of that and prefers to follow the path of anonymity… as far as possible. He was born in Barcelona, ​​was baptized in the Madrid royal palace of La Zarzuela and He spent several years in Switzerland, where his mother went into exile to get away from the press while Iñaki was imprisoned in Spain..

Cristina and Iñaki divorced at the beginning of 2023. Since then Pablo Urdangarín has been persecuted by the media, gaining more and more prominence. There were many curious people who looked for him on social networks and began to follow him massively on TikTok.

Now the grandson of King Juan Carlos follows in his father’s footsteps as a professional basketball player, lives and studies in Barcelona, ​​and although he is famous on TikTok, he maintains a reserved life, far removed from the controversies that his cousins ​​Froilán and Victoria de Marichalar usually raise.

But this does not prevent magazines talk about him, even to hint that he had two girlfriends at the same time.

More recently, Pablo made headlines in Spain by confirming the news about his courtship with Johanna Zott, a 22-year-old blonde whom he met during his student days at the French Lyceum in Barcelona and with whom he would have had a discreet romance for several months.

He said that he is “happy”, “excited” and that “life smiles at him both personally and professionally”. For the Madrid newspapers, Johanna is now “one of the most envied women in Spain”.

Pablo Nicolás Sebastián Urdangarin y Borbón was born on December 6, 2002, as the second son of Cristina and Iñaki, who were the Dukes of Palma de Mallorca until their title was withdrawn after the scandalous “Caso Nóos”.

In 2011, the princess and the former Olympic athlete were removed from the royal agenda and they divorced this year, after photos of Iñaki with another woman, a lawyer named Ainhoa ​​Armentia, were published. Infanta Cristina is still the sixth person in the line of succession to the throne of Spain and lives in Geneva

Urdangarín served a sentence of 5 years and 10 months in prison for embezzling millions of euros donated by public organizations to a non-profit foundation that he presided over for his own benefit. The scandal was such that it affected the image of the monarchy, forcing the abdication of King Juan Carlos in 2014.

During the process, the infanta became the first member of the Spanish royal family to sit in the dock for alleged crimes against the public Treasury, although she was finally acquitted.

